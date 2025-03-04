"In the debate of being the most clutch sportsman of all time" - Fans hail Virat Kohli for match-winning knock in IND vs AUS CT 2025 semifinal

Virat Kohli produced another memorable batting performance in a run chase in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia in Dubai on March 4. Chasing a formidable 265 for victory on a tricky surface, India lost Subman Gill early for 8. It brought Kohli to the crease at 30/1 in the sixth over.

Things got worse for India when skipper Rohit Sharma fell soon after, reducing them to 43/2 in the eighth over. However, Kohli remained unflappable, picking off the singles and the twos with the odd boundaries to keep India ahead in the run chase.

He was finally dismissed for 84 from 98 deliveries, with India needing only 40 runs at under a run-a-ball. During his knock, Kohli also became India's all-time leading run-scorer in the Champions Trophy (746), overtaking Shikhar Dhawan's 701 runs. The champion batter also completed an astonishing 8,000 runs in ODI run-chases as India romped home by four wickets in the penultimate over.

Fans on X hailed Kohli for another masterful display in a tense run chase with the following reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans continued praising Kohli for his match-winning knock, saying:

"Although this tournament is suited for us to win, This Semis win will speak for years. Kohli's Knock is the difference between win and lose."

"Kohli is up there with Cristiano Ronaldo in the debate of being the most clutch sportsman of all time," tweeted a fan.

"Once a legend said:- In run chases, in the history of the game, there is Virat Kohli, there is daylight and then there is the rest," a fan said.

"The composure at the crease" - Virat Kohli on what pleased him about his knock

Virat Kohli was delighted with his composure and timing throughout the match-winning knock against Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. The 36-year-old boasts phenomenal numbers in the Champions Trophy, with an average of almost 83 and a strike rate of 89.44 in 17 outings.

Kohli's brilliance helped India qualify for a third consecutive Champions Trophy final, having triumphed in 2013 and finished runners-up in 2017. Talking about his heroic batting efforts in the post-match presentation, Kohli said (via Cricbuzz):

"My timing. The composure at the crease.. I wasn't feeling desperate and feeling happy knocking ones around and when as a batsman you start taking pride in taking singles into the gaps, that is when you know you are playing good cricket and you know you are in for a big partnership. In the game against Pakistan and today that was the most pleasing factor for me."

Kohli top-scored for India in the final of their 2013 Champions Trophy victory over England. He will look to help India win their third Champions Trophy title in the final against South Africa/New Zealand on Sunday, March 9.

