“In the middle of a Grand Slam sandwich” - Sachin Tendulkar poses with two tennis legends at Wimbledon 2025

Former India batter and great Sachin Tendulkar met two tennis legends at Wimbledon 2025. He was present for the Men's Singles semifinals between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz on Friday, July 11. He was spotted watching the match from the Royal Box in the Centre Court.

Sachin Tendulkar, who was all suited up and with a tie in formal attire, posed with tennis legends Roger Federer and Bjorn Borg. The cricketing great stood between the former Swiss tennis player Federer and the former Swedish player Borg.

He even came up with a sweet yet funny reference, stating that he found himself in the middle of a Grand Slam sandwich.

"What’s sweeter than strawberries & cream at Wimbledon? 🍓 🎾 Finding yourself in the middle of a Grand Slam sandwich. 😃 @Wimbledon @rogerfederer Björn Borg," Sachin Tendulkar captioned his post on X (formerly Twitter).

Federer is a 20-time Grand Slam champion while Borg won 11 Grand Slam titles during his professional career. The two tennis legends were also formally dressed, in attendance at Wimbledon 2025.

Sachin Tendulkar attended Day 1 of the Lord's Test between England and India

Sachin Tendulkar is enjoying his time in London. A day before his Wimbledon 2025 appearance, the veteran batter also attended the opening day of the ongoing third Test between England and India at Lord's.

He even rang the bell from the balcony at the iconic venue to mark the beginning of the game ahead of the start of play on Day 1. Moreover, the legend was also honoured by the Lord's Cricket Ground and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), as he unveiled a portrait of himself at the Lord's museum.

He is arguably among the greatest batters the sport has ever seen in its history. In a long and illustrious international career for India, he scored 15921 runs from 200 Tests with 51 hundreds and 68 half-centuries. The right-hander also played 463 ODIs, amassing 1826 runs with 49 tons and 96 fifties.

Sachin is also a World Cup winner, being a part of the Indian team that lifted the 2011 ODI World Cup. He played a key role with the bat in that historic campaign.

