[In Picture] Naveen-ul-Haq uses powerful quote to describe his absence from Afghanistan's squad for 2023 Asia Cup

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has shared a powerful quote to describe his absence from the national squad for the 2023 Asia Cup. The Afghanistan Cricket Board shared the 17-member squad for the 50-over tournament that will be played in hybrid model in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

On Sunday (August 27), Naveen took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with a popular quote:

“No matter how well your eyes adjust to darkness, you'll never mistake it for light."

For the uninitiated, Naveen played his last ODI (against Ireland) in January 2021. The 23-year-old has played seven ODIs, scalping 14 wickets at an economy rate of 5.78 so far. Interestingly, Naveen’s absence comes despite Afghanistan losing the recently concluded ODI series 3-0 against Pakistan in Sri Lanka.

Naveen was last in action for Leicestershire in the Vitality Blast, where he scalped four wickets in five games. The medium pacer had scalped 11 wickets in eight games for Lucknow Super Giants in the last edition of the Indian Premier League.

Naveen’s presence could have boosted Afghanistan’s chances, as the Kabul-born player has experience of playing in the Big Bash League, Lanka Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League and Bangladesh Premier League.

No Naveen-ul-Haq as Afghanistan unveil 17-member squad for Asia Cup

The Afghanistan Cricket Board unveiled the 17-member squad for the 2023 Asia Cup on August 27. Fareed Ahmad and Wafadar Momand have been axed from the squad. Azmatullah Omarzai has also been ruled out due to a side strain.

Meanwhile, Gulbadin Naib and Karim Janat have been added to the team as backup all-rounders. Najibullah Zadran has returned to the side following his recovery from the injury, which forced him to miss the ODI series against Pakistan.

Squad for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi Fazal Haq Farooqi

ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

September 3 – Match 4: vs Bangladesh, Lahore, Pakistan

September 5 - Match 6: vs Sri Lanka, Lahore, Pakistan

September 6 – 15: Super Four Stage, Pakistan – Sri Lanka