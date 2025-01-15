[In Picture] Woman complains of pricing at Virat Kohli’s restaurant; draws mixed reactions from netizens

A woman recently complained of high pricing at a restaurant owned by ace Team India cricketer Virat Kohli in Hyderabad. She was disappointed when she received only a few slices of 'bhutta' after ordering a corn cob dish worth ₹525.

One8 Commune is a restaurant chain owned by Kohli, which began its journey in 2017. It has branches in many cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Juhu, and Gurugram. The restaurant mostly serves Kohli's favorite dishes.

The woman seemed unhappy with the exorbitant money she paid for the dish and highlighted it with a post on X.

“Paid ₹525 for this today at One8 Commune,” the woman wrote along with a crying emoji.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The post drew mixed responses from people on social media. While some people slammed the restaurant for charging high prices, many were of the opinion that she also paid money for the 'vibe' and not only food.

"You paid for the “community” One8 has created :) ~ the people hanging around, the music, the vibe … coming from the high rent, higher than average staff salary, etc etc etc," a fan wrote.

"You didn't pay for this. You paid for the vibes," another fan wrote.

"Every single dish we had was underwhelming. The price didn’t justify the product," another person wrote while showing support to the woman.

"Behen bahar se butta kha leti 20 ka ataa," another one chimed in.

Virat Kohli named in probables for Delhi's next Ranji Trophy clash

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has been named in Delhi's probable squad for the next Ranji Trophy clash against Saurashtra, scheduled to commence on January 23.

Kohli had a dismal outing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, accumulating only 190 runs in nine innings. The only saving grace for him was the unbeaten hundred in the second innings of the Perth Test.

He has been tipped to play in the Ranji Trophy in a bid to discover his batting form. As a result, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has picked him in the probables for the Saurashtra clash. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has also been named in the probables.

Virat Kohli last's Ranji Trophy appearance for Delhi came way back in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh. The right-hander scored 57 runs across two innings as Delhi conceded a six-wicket defeat in that match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️