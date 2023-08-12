[In Pictures] Another massive snake invades Lanka Premier League, brings cameraman to a standstill

Snakes are a common sight in Sri Lanka, but they are rarely seen in a cricket match. The reptile made its presence felt during the Lanka Premier League game between B-Love Kandy and Jaffa Kings in Colombo on Saturday, August 12.

The incident took place in the 18th over of Jaffna’s innings when a snake was seen moving near the hoardings. The cameramen left their places to stay safe from the bite. The players, though, continued their action since the snake didn’t get inside the boundary ropes.

A commentator said:

“The cameraman has abandoned their post, nowhere to be seen. Maybe, he’s come to take over. That’s a big snake.”

Watch

It was the second instance when a snake invaded a game in the T20 tournament. It remains uncertain whether it was the same snake or a different one.

A snake first entered the ground during the Lanka Premier League game between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura in Colombo on August 1. The reptile, believed to be non-venomous was shooed away from the ground.

Snake takes the spotlight as B-Love Kandy beat Jaffna Kings by eight runs in Lanka Premier League

A clinical batting performance from Mohammad Haris, followed by excellent bowling performance from Angelo Mathews helped B-Love Kandy beat Jaffna Kings by eight runs on Saturday.

Batting first, B-Love Kandy scored 178/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Haris top scored, with 81 runs off just 51 balls at a strike rate of 158.82, including two sixes and 10 boundaries.

Nuwan Thusara starred with the ball for Jaffna Kings, finishing with figures of 3/31, while Dunith Wellalage and Dilshan Madushanka scalped two apiece.

In response, B-Love Kandy restricted Jaffna Kings to 170/6. Angelo Mathews bagged three wickets, while Nuwan Pradeep picked up two.

Shoaib Malik top scored with an unbeaten 55 off 37 deliveries, including one six and four boundaries. Thisara Perera also chipped in with 36 off 20 but eventually fell short of the target.

With the win, Kandy moved to the top of the Lanka Premier League points table with four wins in six games. They have equal points (eight) with Dambulla Aura but have a better net run rate. Kings, meanwhile, were placed third with three wins in seven games.