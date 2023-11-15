[In Pictures] List of celebrities attending today’s IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semifinal ft. David Beckham and Kiara Advani

India are up against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semifinal today (November 15) at the Wankhede Stadium. It is one of the biggest matches of the year, and unsurprisingly, a host of celebrities have turned up at the Wankhede Stadium to watch the game live.

'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar is present at the iconic venue in Mumbai along with former England football star David Beckham. Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Kiara Advani, and Siddharth Malhotra have also been spotted in the VIP area.

Hardik Pandya, who was ruled out of the 2023 World Cup midway due to an injury, is also present at the Wankhede Stadium to cheer for the Indian team.

Other big names watching the match live include BCCI secretary Jay Shah, BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla, Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, and superstar Rajinikanth. Here are some of the pictures:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

India have started well against New Zealand in 2023 World Cup semifinal

The Indian team has scored 280 runs for the loss of one wicket in 39.2 overs so far in the 2023 World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. He gave a great start to the team by scoring a quickfire 47 at the top.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli then completed their half-centuries. Gill was on his way to a memorable hundred, but got injured and had to retire hurt. Shreyas Iyer walked in to bat next. The Mumbai-based batter has enjoyed batting in the middle so far, scoring 55 runs off 41 balls at the time of writing.

New Zealand have failed to trouble India in the big game. It looks like the Men in Blue will touch the 400-run mark for the second consecutive time in this World Cup.