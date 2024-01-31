[In Pictures] Pat Cummins, Ellyse Perry, Steve Smith and other Australian stars steal spotlight with glamorous looks at CA awards 2024

The 2024 Australian Cricket Awards is currently taking place at the Crown Palladium in Melbourne. All the big names of Australian cricket are present at the event. Like the BCCI Naman Awards, Cricket Australia honors the best performers of men's and women's cricket at a special event.

2023 was a very successful year for the Aussies. The men's side won the ICC World Test Championship and ICC ODI World Cup while the women's team emerged as champions in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Men's team captain Pat Cummins attended the event with his wife Becky Boston. Other top names spotted at the red carpet were Steve Smith (with wife Dani Willis), Mitchell Starc (with wife and cricketer Alyssa Healy), Usman Khawaja (with wife Rachel Khawaja), Alana King, Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner.

Former men's team captain Aaron Finch also walked the red carpet with his wife Amy and their child. Here are some photos from the red carpet:

Some other top names of Australian cricket like Josh Hazlewood, Beth Mooney, Cameron Green (with girlfriend Emily Redwood), Marnus Labuschagne (with wife Rebekah) and Mitchell Marsh (with wife Greta Mack) also posed for pictures on the red carpet.

Here are the photos:

Australia men's team will play a 3-match ODI series against West Indies soon

The Aussies recently played a thrilling World Test Championship series against West Indies at home. The two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw. West Indies will now lock horns with the Aussies in a three-match ODI series, starting this Friday (February 2).

The first ODI will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and will be followed by matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday and Manuka Oval on Tuesday.

The West Indies failed to qualify for the previous ODI World Cup while the Aussies emerged as world champions. It will be interesting to see how the Men in Maroon perform in this series.

