[In pictures] Team India captain Rohit Sharma trains intensely in gym ahead of South Africa tour

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has commenced his preparation for the upcoming South Africa tour with intense gym sessions. He recently arrived in Mumbai after a vacation in the UK along with his family. Rohit went there to rejuvenate himself after a heartbreaking loss in the final of the 2023 World Cup last month.

The stalwart missed the 5-match T20I series against Australia. He has also decided to stay away from the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour along with a couple of senior teammates such as Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

The trio will return to action during the 2-match Test series against South Africa at the end of this month. The series will commence with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

Rohit Sharma recently hit the gym to get back to his optimal fitness after a mini break. He gave fans a glimpse of the session by sharing a couple of pictures on his official Instagram handle.

You can see the pictures below:

"I really hope that Rohit Sharma continues as the leader"- Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently backed Rohit Sharma and felt that the latter should continue to lead Team India.

Irfan hailed Rohit for leading from the front with an aggressive approach and called him the real leader of Indian cricket. During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Irfan Pathan said:

"A lot of people are talking about the need for a fresh approach in T20 cricket, but I think guys like Rohit, the way he is going at the moment, he has been the real leader of Indian cricket. The way he has changed the approach, taken the responsibility on his shoulders and taken the team forward, he has actually changed the mindset. That is why I really hope that Rohit Sharma continues as the leader."

On the debate surrounding the selection of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the 2024 T20 World Cup, Pathan added:

"I personally would like to see them. The reason for that is where we are playing the World Cup. The World Cup is in the West Indies, and those pitches have changed. If you look at the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) and local cricket there as well, the batters need to work really hard. This is where the experience comes in."

Do you agree with Irfan Pathan's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.

