[In Pictures] Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other Team India members pose in new Test jersey ahead of WI series

Team India players posed in their new Test jersey ahead of the series against West Indies. The Indian team will wear this kit in the two-match ICC World Test Championship series against West Indies, starting tomorrow morning (July 12) in Dominica.

The Indian team's jersey sponsorship deals expired in March 2023. Killer and Byju's were the sponsors of Team India at that time. After that, Adidas joined the BCCI as the kit design sponsor. Adidas designed the Indian kit for the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia, and it was the only sponsor on the Indian kit as well.

Soon after the WTC Final, the BCCI invited tenders for the primary sponsor of the Indian cricket team's jerseys. Fantasy sports platform Dream11 secured the rights for the next four years.

The first-ever jersey with the new sponsor's logo was unveiled earlier today, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane posing for headshots.

Can Team India win their first series in the new jerseys?

Team India will aim to get off to a winning start in their new kits. The series against West Indies will consist of two Test matches, with the first one starting tomorrow at the Windsor Park in Dominica. Both teams have started their preparations for the match, and they will be keen to open their accounts in the new cycle of World Test Championship.

Rohit Sharma will captain the Indian team against West Indies (Image: Getty)

India will start as the favorites to win the series because they have been undefeated in Test matches against West Indies since May 2002. The 20-year unbeaten streak will be on the line this month.

Meanwhile, West Indies will try to start their WTC cycle with a win. The Caribbean team failed to qualify for the WTC finals in the previous two editions.

