[In Pictures] Yuzvendra Chahal and Prithvi Shaw enjoy break from county matches near a lake in the UK

Yuzvendra Chahal and Prithvi Shaw are playing county cricket in the United Kingdom. The two Indian cricketers enjoyed the break between two matches with a visit to a nearby lake.

In case you didn't know, Yuzvendra Chahal has been playing county matches for Northamptonshire. He bagged a five-wicket haul in the only List-A match he played against Kent. He then played two first-class games, where he scalped one wicket.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw is also playing for Northamptonshire. He joined the county before Chahal and has played more List A games. In two first-class games played so far, Shaw has managed 65 runs in three innings.

With the T20 Blast quarterfinals going on right now, there's a short break in the first-class tournament. Northamptonshire's next match is against Derbyshire from September 9 to 12.

Shaw and Chahal decided to enjoy the break by visiting a lake in the UK. The leg-spinner shared four pictures with the Shaw on X and wrote in the caption:

"Long live lake life."

The photos have received more than 5,000 likes on X. Fans reacted, with some asking Chahal about the location, while a few want to know who clicked the pictures.

Will Yuzvendra Chahal and Prithvi Shaw feature in India's Test squad for series against Bangladesh?

India will play their next Test series against Bangladesh, starting September 19. The squad for the home series will be announced soon. With Yuzvendra Chahal and Prithvi Shaw playing red-ball cricket in the UK, both players will be keen to make it to that squad.

Surprisingly, Chahal has never played a Test for India, while Shaw's last Test appearance was back in 2020. Considering that they have not produced any extraordinary performances in county cricket, the duo will likely be ignored for the Test series between India and Bangladesh.

