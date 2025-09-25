"Inaccurate again" - Jasprit Bumrah hits back at former India cricketer over comments on his bowling in Asia Cup 2025

Team India ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah reacted to former cricketer Mohammad Kaif's assessment of his bowling strategy in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. In a social media post on Thursday, September 25, Kaif suggested that the fast bowler preferred to bowl when his body was warmed up to avoid injuries.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Bumrah has bowled three overs in the powerplay during the 2025 Asia Cup matches. He reckoned that facing just one over from the star bowler was an advantage for the opposition teams.

Kaif noted that this wasn't the case during Rohit Sharma's T20I captaincy, as he used Bumrah in the 1st, 13th, 17th and 19th overs. He wrote on X:

"Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in Asia cup, he bowled a three-overs spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days, prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters, against stronger teams at World Cup, this could hurt india."

Bumrah disagreed with Kaif's comments and called the assessments 'inaccurate'. Replying to the post, the 31-year-old wrote:

"Inaccurate before inaccurate again."

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah has claimed five wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 7.33 in the 2025 Asia Cup. He was rested for India's group-stage match against Oman, but returned for the Super Fours matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"I think somewhere he is not at his peak" - Mohammad Kaif on Jasprit Bumrah's 2025 Asia Cup performances

Mohammad Kaif believes Jasprit Bumrah hasn't been at his best in the 2025 Asia Cup. His remarks came after India's six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Super Fours.

Bumrah had a forgettable outing against the Men in Green, finishing with figures of 4-0-45-0. Commenting on India's pace spearhead's performances in the competition, Kaif said in his YouTube video on September 23:

"I think somewhere he is not at his peak. Bumrah, who is known for his speed, accuracy, and precise yorkers, seems to be struggling with that signature weapon of his. In the last few matches, his yorkers have been turning into full tosses but I hope he comes out of it soon. There is no doubt that he is a very great bowler."

India will face Sri Lanka in Dubai on Friday, September 26. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side have already qualified for the final. The summit clash will take place on Sunday, September 28.

