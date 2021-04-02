Inaugural U19 ICC Women's World Cup postponed to January 2023

The inaugural U19 ICC Women's World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in Bangladesh later this year, has been postponed to January 2023.

The decision was made at an International Cricket Council (ICC) Committee meeting held through a virtual conference call.

An ICC media release confirmed that the board has agreed to postpone the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup 2021.

The release informed that the decision was made due to the impact of COVID-19, which has not allowed the teams to appropriately prepare for a global event. The ICC release stated:

“COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the establishment and subsequent development of the U19 programmes in many countries and teams would not be able prepare appropriately for a global event later this year. As such, the inaugural event will now take place in January 2023.”

The release further stated that the global qualifier for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 would be held on December 2021.

The ICC board will also allow members to take up to seven additional players and/or support staff to accompany the squad of 23 to ICC senior events, where a quarantine period is required.

ICC board takes key decision on umpire's call

The ICC Committee, led by former Indian captain Anil Kumble, held a series of virtual conference calls to discuss key issues related to the game. One of the meetings centered around the contentious umpire’s call in DRS.

Following the discussion, it was concluded that the umpire’s call should remain. Kumble explained:

“The Cricket Committee had an excellent discussion around Umpire’s Call and analysed its use extensively. The principle underpinning DRS was to correct clear errors in the game whilst ensuring the role of the umpire as the decision maker on the field of play was preserved, bearing in mind the element of prediction involved with the technology. Umpire’s Call allows that to happen, which is why it is important it remains.”

In addition, three more changes to the DRS and 3rd Umpire protocols were approved. Here are the changes:

For LBW reviews, the height margin of the Wicket Zone will be lifted to the top of the stumps to ensure the same Umpire’s Call margin around the stumps for both height and width. A player will be able to ask the umpire whether a genuine attempt has been made to play the ball before deciding to review an LBW decision. The 3rd Umpire will check a replay of any short run that has been called and correct any error prior to the next ball being bowled.

