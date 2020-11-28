IND v AUS 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar says Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya will not be in his ideal Indian ODI XI

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has sparked a debate in cricketing circles once again by opining that the Men in Blue should only opt for specialists in white-ball cricket. He clarified that he has nothing against Ravindra Jadeja, but added the southpaw and Hardik Pandya would not get a place in his ODI XI.

In an interview with The Hindu on Saturday (28 November), Sanjay Manjrekar spoke at length about the Indian team's combination. The 55-year-old has been quite vocal about his preference for specialist batsmen and bowlers in the playing XI.

Hardik as pure batsman in 50 overs cricket? Untested. I would go for the tried & tested material of Manish Pandey. https://t.co/gvInLavSuo — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 26, 2020

"My selection and thoughts are based on a principle that I have learned over the years: if you have specialists who can walk in based on one discipline, you fill your team with those players," Manjrekar said.

I do not have a problem with Ravindra Jadeja; even Hardik Pandya will not be in my team: Manjrekar

Ahead of the first ODI between India and Australia, Sanjay Manjrekar stated on Twitter that he would prefer Manish Pandey over an 'untested' Hardik Pandya as a number six batsman in 50-over cricket. Besides, he included Kuldeep Yadav in his XI, adding a note that Virat Kohli would prefer Ravindra Jadeja over the Kolkata Knight Riders star.

Here you go Vaibhav..

Based on the principle of playing specialists -

1- Shikhar

2- Mayank

3- Virat

4- Shreyas

5- Rahul

6- Manish

7- Shami

8- Kuldeep( Virat will pick Jadeja )

9- Chahal

10- Bumrah

11- Shardul/ Saini https://t.co/vFgwF6XliF — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 26, 2020

Manjrekar highlighted the same thing in his recent interview as he continued:

"I do not have a problem with Jadeja; I have a problem with his kind of cricketers in white-ball cricket. Even Hardik Pandya will not be in my team. They add illusory value to the team. Of course, I have always rated Jadeja highly in the Test format."

Both Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja got a place in the Indian playing XI for the first ODI. While Jadeja could not impress, Pandya scored a 76-ball 90 and helped the visitors reach closer to the target. The 2nd ODI between India and Australia will happen tomorrow in Sydney.