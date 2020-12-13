After being added to an injury-hit squad for the first Test against India, Australian batsman Marcus Harris says he is ready to take on Indian's quality pacers, having faced them in both the practice games.

Harris, who was in exciting form for Victoria in the domestic season, was called up to the squad after Will Pucovski was ruled out of the first Test match, scheduled to begin on December 17.

"There's obviously been a bit of stuff going on with everything in the last couple of weeks, so it's been good to have a hit against the Indian boys and another hit today," Harris told a news agency.

"It feels like I'm in the right place at the right time, but it feels like I've been playing really well as well. It's been good, not to be the one that's spoken about too much."

Marcus Harris is looking forward to playing for Australia again

Marcus Harris scored 355 runs at a phenomenal average of 118.33 in two first-class matches for Victoria this season. His knock of 239 against South Australia certainly was the highlight.

Harris has featured in nine Test matches for Australia, and was part of the squad that retained the Ashes against England in 2019. With David Warner and Pucovski rued out of the first game, Harris is set to play his 10th Test - his first since the 2019 Ashes.

"Now I've found myself where I am, and I feel pretty ready to go and I'm looking forward to it." Marcus Harris said

The Australian opener averages 25.06 with two half-centuries since debuting against India at the Adelaide Oval two years ago. This summer, Marcus Harris has put up 35, 25* and 26 in 3 innings for Australia A.

The first Test between India and Australia, a day/night match, begins in Adelaide on December 17.