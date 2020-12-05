IND v AUS 2020: Rishabh Pant works out with Yadav, Gill and Thakur ahead of Test series [Watch]

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant spent some time with his 'gym squad' ahead of the ICC World Test Championship series against Australia.

The Delhi Capitals star shared a few stories on his Instagram account, updating fans about the hard work he has been putting in before the vital series.

Rishabh Pant uploaded a couple of videos, followed by a picture with Umesh Yadav, Shubman Gill, and Shardul Thakur. The 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-finalist captioned the photo 'Gym Squad' and mentioned all three cricketers in the story.

Rishabh Pant played a crucial role in India's historic Test series win over Australia in 2018/19

Although Rishabh Pant has lost his place in the ODI and T20I squads, he is still an important part of the Indian Test squad. The selectors preferred him over Wriddhiman Saha in the previous ICC World Test Championship series against New Zealand.

Since Rishabh Pant performed exceptionally well on the previous Australian tour, he will likely get a place in the Indian playing XI. The southpaw scored 350 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 74 in the previous edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 23-year-old recorded his highest score of 159* in Test cricket versus the Aussies. Besides, Rishabh Pant also took 20 catches behind the stumps.

As Virat Kohli will leave the squad after the first Test match, Pant will have the responsibility of batting well in the middle order alongside Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Hanuma Vihari.

Advertisement

The smiles happened in a flash ... time flew .... but the memories were ours to hold on to for a lifetime. 💫 ❤️ #homeiswheretheheartis #family#myconstants pic.twitter.com/yOwcQuh1ak — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) December 2, 2020

The first ICC World Test Championship match between India and Australia will be a day-night affair. It will be interesting to see how Rishabh Pant and co. perform in their first overseas pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.