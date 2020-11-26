The Indian cricket team checked into a new hotel on Thursday, thereby entering a bio-secure bubble after completing a 14-day 'soft quarantine' in the suburbs of Sydney.

The visiting players and support staff were earlier staying at Pullman in Sydney Olympic Park during their 'soft quarantine', where they only met at the ground during training sessions. No player was allowed to sit beside each other and multiple buses were used for traveling to and from the grounds.

After the conclusion of the two-week quarantine, the Indian team has now checked into the InterContinental Hotel - the traditional hub of the team for tours to this part of the island nation.

India v Australia has been much awaited by fans all across the globe

India's tour of Australia - the much-anticipated series gets underway with the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket ground tomorrow (27th November 2020). The ODI would witness a limited audience keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocols.

Team India enters secure bio-bubble after completing 14-day quarantine

Having entered the bio-bubble, cricketers will now have a tad more freedom and would be permitted to meet, socialize, and have meals together within a controlled environment. The 14-day quarantine has been demanding for most players who landed in Sydney straight from the UAE, after spending nearly three months in a bio-bubble for the IPL.

India's new white-ball vice-captain, KL Rahul, recently admitted that he felt a lot better when he got together with his teammates for training.

"[The] challenge has been being in the room alone. The time you practice, meet teammates, is the best time in the day. You have fun together. Challenge is mostly when you are back in the room and all alone," Rahul said.

The Indian team is in Australia for a full-fledged tour that includes three ODIs, three T20 Internationals, and four Tests. The tour commences on Friday with the first ODI. The Test series starts on December 17 in Adelaide.