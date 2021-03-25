Prasidh Krishna looked a different bowler when he came back into the attack: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta has lauded Prasidh Krishna for quickly learning from his mistakes and coming back a different bowler in his second spell.

The Karnataka speedster conceded 37 runs in his first three overs, with Jonny Bairstow smacking 22 in the final over of his spell. However, he bounced back from the mauling by scalping four wickets to help India register a 66-run win in the first ODI against England.

During a discussion on Sports Today, Deep Dasgupta replied in the affirmative when asked if he sees Prasidh Krishna as a ready product and good enough to be invested in for the future.

The former Indian wicket-keeper was particularly appreciative of the 25-year-old altering his lengths quickly, which triggered a turnaround in his fortunes.

"Absolutely yes. What was most impressive about Prasidh was the third over he went for 22, he was taken out of the attack and when he came back he looked a different bowler. I had the opportunity of speaking to him after the game and it was so pleasing to hear that the third over he bowled he got the lengths wrong, he quickly figured out that he has to sort out his length and he could make those changes," said Dasgupta.

Deep Dasgupta highlighted rectifying such mistakes is easier said than done and lauded Prasidh Krishna for doing so.

"It is very easy for us to say that he is bowling short or he is bowling too full but in practice it is not something which is very easy to do, suddenly change your length during a game. But someone like him could do it, so that just tells you the control that he has over his skillset and that is very very impressive," added Dasgupta.

There are comebacks and then there's this!! Take a bow team India! And especially 'Prasidh' Krishna and Thakur saab! #INDvENG @prasidh43 @imShard pic.twitter.com/w5EkGHSKHF — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 23, 2021

Prasidh Krishna had Jason Roy caught at point with the second delivery of his comeback spell. He then dismissed Ben Stokes in his very next over to bring Team India back into the match after England seemed to be running away with the game.

Prasidh Krishna has capitalised on the opportunity given to him: Deep Dasgupta

Prasidh Krishna has an excellent record in List A cricket

Deep Dasgupta pointed out Prasidh Krishna has been in the reckoning for an India call-up over the last couple of years and grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

"Prasidh has been around for a while. He has been on the fringes for almost a year now. We have been hearing that he might be in sometime soon but finally he has got an opportunity and he has capitalised," said Dasgupta.

The 43-year-old concluded by observing that Prasidh Krishna's exploits in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy would have held him in good stead.

"Prasidh has come off a very very good Vijay Hazare tournament. He picked up 14 wickets, I think every game he picked up a couple of wickets at least. So you could see all that coming together when you saw Prasidh bowling there," signed off Dasgupta.

Apart from the 14 wickets he took in this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy, Prasidh Krishna accounted for 17 scalps apiece in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 editions of India's domestic one-day tournament.

He has an excellent overall List A record, having scalped 85 wickets in just 49 matches at a decent economy rate of 5.20.

Great debut for Prasidh Krishna (8.1-1-54-4). Best figures for a debutant Indian bowler in ODIs. Many more to come 👏 #INDvENG — Karnataka Ranji Team║ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಣಜಿ ತಂಡ (@RanjiKarnataka) March 23, 2021