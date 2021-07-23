"We are Indians firstly and lastly" - Twitterati slams Ravindra Jadeja for casteist tweet

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was caught out by users on Twitter for his casteist tweet late on Thursday.
Jadeja took to Twitter to express his pride in being a “Rajput boy”. Many feel that he made this comment in support of his teammate in Chennai Super Kings, Suresh Raina.
“#RAJPUTBOY FOREVER. Jai hind,” Ravindra Jadeja tweeted.
Jadeja is famous for his sword celebration, which he does with the bat after reaching a milestone. The celebration is meant as a tribute to his culture.
His CSK teammate Suresh Raina faced a similar backlash earlier this week for his casteist comments during the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The former Indian batter had said that he likes the culture of Chennai since he “is also a Brahmin”.
"I think I'm also Brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai. I love the culture, I love my teammates," Suresh Raina said during the TNPL broadcast.
Twitterati did not take Ravindra Jadeja's comments lightly
Twitter users did not take kindly to these remarks from Ravindra Jadeja. Fans were quick to remind him that he is a role model for millions of cricket fans and must live up to those principles.
Jadeja is currently with the Indian side touring England. He is expected to be a vital cog in the wheel for the Indian side as they face the hosts in the five-match Test series.
The all-rounder had a good outing in the tour match against County Select XI. He scored half-centuries in both innings and got some crucial match practice. He picked up a solitary wicket with the ball.
The first Test of the series is scheduled to start on August 4th at Trent Bridge.
Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!