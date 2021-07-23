"We are Indians firstly and lastly" - Twitterati slams Ravindra Jadeja for casteist tweet

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was caught out by users on Twitter for his casteist tweet late on Thursday.

Jadeja took to Twitter to express his pride in being a “Rajput boy”. Many feel that he made this comment in support of his teammate in Chennai Super Kings, Suresh Raina.

“#RAJPUTBOY FOREVER. Jai hind,” Ravindra Jadeja tweeted.

Jadeja is famous for his sword celebration, which he does with the bat after reaching a milestone. The celebration is meant as a tribute to his culture.

His CSK teammate Suresh Raina faced a similar backlash earlier this week for his casteist comments during the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The former Indian batter had said that he likes the culture of Chennai since he “is also a Brahmin”.

"I think I'm also Brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai. I love the culture, I love my teammates," Suresh Raina said during the TNPL broadcast.

Twitterati did not take Ravindra Jadeja's comments lightly

Ravindra Jadeja is currently with the Indian squad touring England

Twitter users did not take kindly to these remarks from Ravindra Jadeja. Fans were quick to remind him that he is a role model for millions of cricket fans and must live up to those principles.

@imjadeja sir you're inspiration of millions of people. We doesn't expect this type of view from you. Cast, religion , colour doesn't matter. Whatever but we always love you sir... 🙏❤️ — @ABHINAV ROY (@ABHINAV05187174) July 22, 2021

Why do you have to take pride in being Rajput. Why not Human forever. This kind of sect will create division. Sections are not good.. unite as humans. — Waseem Akram (@waseem3123) July 23, 2021

Are you not ashamed to do such casteist talk as a cricketer? We are Indian firstly and lastly. — Professer X 🇮🇳 (@Professerx5) July 22, 2021

No proudness comes from birth, if you claim so then that's the biggest sickness. Be proud for what you had become and not with labels which they imposed on you. — varun pandian (@varunpandian) July 22, 2021

Was fan of you before you posted this. Seems like some arrogance in the above tweet and our youth shouldn't ideaoliz such mentality. Representing India at highest level should be your pride and not boosting about your caste @BCCI @imVkohli — Pragnesh Parmar (@pragnesh_1211) July 23, 2021

Desh brbaad h jaatiwad ke chakkar se 🤣 Jaddu se to aisi post ki ummed nhi thi is jgh pahuch kar bhi jaatiwad ko badava de rahe h.

Shameful !!!!! — priyanshu kumar (@priyanshu__63) July 22, 2021

Jadeja is currently with the Indian side touring England. He is expected to be a vital cog in the wheel for the Indian side as they face the hosts in the five-match Test series.

The all-rounder had a good outing in the tour match against County Select XI. He scored half-centuries in both innings and got some crucial match practice. He picked up a solitary wicket with the ball.

The first Test of the series is scheduled to start on August 4th at Trent Bridge.

