IND vs AFG 2024, 3rd T20I: What happened in yesterday’s India vs Afghanistan match?

India beat Afghanistan in the second Super Over in yesterday’s T20I match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to complete a 3-0 whitewash. What was supposed to be a dead rubber ended up being a pulsating encounter as India posted 212/4 batting first; skipper Rohit Sharma clobbering 121* off 69.

Gulbadin Naib then slammed 55* off 23 balls as Afghanistan responded with 212/6. The visitors scored 16 while batting first in the first Super Over, a total which was matched by the hosts.

The Men in Blue batted first in the second Super Over, but managed only 11. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, however, dismissed Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz for ducks as Afghanistan managed only one run, ending their spirited fight in the game.

The third T20I had numerous momentum-swinging moments. After Rohit won the toss and batted first, India crumbled to 22/4 inside the powerplay. Fareed Ahmad got the better of Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Virat Kohli (0) and Sanju Samson (0). Azmatullah Omarzai had Shivam Dube caught behind for 1.

Rohit and Rinku Singh (69* off 39), however, featured in a sensational fifth-wicket stand of 190 as India made an extraordinary comeback after the early collapse.

The Indian captain struck 11 fours and eight sixes, becoming the first batter in Men’s T20Is to slam five tons. As for Rinku, his whirlwind knock included two fours and six sixes. He launched the last three balls of the innings bowled by Karim Janat for maximums as 36 runs came off the last over.

Naib special ensures tie after Gurbaz, Zadran fifties

Chasing 213, Afghanistan got off to a solid start courtesy of Gurbaz (50 off 32) and skipper Ibrahim Zadran (50 off 41). While the former clubbed three fours and four sixes, the latter struck four fours and a six.

India fought back well courtesy of their spinners to reduce Afghanistan to 107/3. However, an enterprising fourth-wicket stand of 56 between Nabi and Naib brought the visitors right back in the game.

Nabi bagged two fours and three sixes in his 34-ball 16. It all came down to 19 off the last over. Naib went after Mukesh Kumar and got a four and six. With three needed off the last ball, he managed to sneak two runs to take the game into the Super Over.

Double Super Over drama in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

Afghanistan batted first in the Super Over bowled by Kumar. Naib was run out for 1, but Gurbaz and Nabi managed a four and a six each. There was some controversy on the last ball as Nabi took two extra runs after the throw deflected off his pads. Despite consecutive sixes from Rohit off Omarzai, India were held to 16 as the thrilling India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I went into the second Super Over.

Amid all the pandemonium, Rohit, who had retired before the last ball in the first Super Over, came out to bat again as India took first strike in the second Super Over. The Indian captain hammered Fareed Ahmad for four and six off the first two deliveries. The bowler, however, fought back valiantly as India were held to 11. Rohit was run out off the fifth ball, attempting to get on strike.

Young Indian leg-spinner Bishnoi had the final say in the game that swung like a yo-yo. He had Nabi caught at long-off first ball and dismissed Gurbaz in a similar mode off the third delivery.

India heaved a sigh of relief, while for Afghanistan it was a case of what could have been after they gave the hosts a real run for their money.

