Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar dissected Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling plan against Australia on the third day of the first Test at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

After all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (70) and Axar Patel (84) swelled India's lead to 223 runs in the first innings on day three, it was the off-spinner who spun a web around the Australians and rattled their batting order with yet another fabulous spell.

With figures of 5/37 from 12 overs, Ashwin accounted for his Test career's 31st five-wicket haul and became the second highest wicket-taker in Border Gavaskar Trophy history. The 36-year-old has picked up 97 wickets against Australia at an average of 29.70 and went past Harbhajan Singh's tally of 95 dismissals.

He picked up three wickets in the first innings to complete 450 Test wickets. Only former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble has achieved the milestone from the country.

Speaking to Sports Talk about how Ashwin's has improved over the years, Gavaskar said:

"I have always considered him as the greatest off-spinner. Yes, Nathan Lyon gets success in Australia but Ravichandran Ashwin is a bowler who knows what type of bowling needs to be bowled to a particular batter and the field placements required."

"If he has to give runs then he is ready to concede them" - Sunil Gavaskar on R Ashwin

Four of the five dismissals set by Ashwin in the second innings were LBW. Usman Khawaja was the only player to get caught against the off-spinner.

Ashwin was paired with Mohammed Shami to bowl the new ball and during the second over, he pitched a flighted delivery outside the off-stump. Khawaja banked upon the opportunity and played a brilliant cover drive for a boundary.

Three balls later, when the Australian batter attempted a similar shot, a leading edge was all he could find for Virat Kohli at first slip.

Explaining Ashwin's mindset to trap Khawaja into playing the cover drive, Gavaskar said that the bowler is open to getting hit for runs.

Gavaskar explained:

"Today we saw him bowl a particular delivery on which Usman Khawaja scored a boundary. Sometimes when you want to get a wicket, then you also concede a four by which the batter turns over confident.

"And it happened exactly like that. The next ball he bowled wasn't a half volley. It did seem like a half volley but was a bit far off the bat and eventually it turned and got him the wicket."

He further added:

"Because of this thinking he picks too many wickets. If he has to give runs then he is ready to concede them. He knows he is setting up the batter (for a wicket)."

Ashwin is three wickets shy of completing 100 Test wickets against Australia and he will have his opportunity when India play against them in the second Test in Delhi, starting on February 17.

