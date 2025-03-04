IND vs AUS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Australia 2025 Champions Trophy Semifinal 1 

Familiar foes India and Australia will clash in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. The Men in Blue topped Group A, with three wins out of three. On the other hand, the Aussies finished second in the rain-hampered Group B. They beat England by five wickets in their only completed match in the group stage.

On form, India would go into the semifinals as favorites. However, Australia is one team that has consistently given them a 'head'ace in the knockout stages of ICC events. The Aussies beat India in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final as well as the ODI World Cup final later in the year. On both occasions, Travis Head was the Player of the Match for his hundred.

The Australians are without some big names in the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, apart from Head, they have skipper Steve Smith, who has been a thorn in India's flesh many times. Plus, the Aussies also possess the X-factor of Glenn Maxwell, another big-match player India need to be wary of in the semifinals.

India vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs

India and Australia have met 151 times in the one-day format, with the Aussies having a significant 84-57 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Ten matches between the two teams have produced no result.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODIs.

Matches Played: 151

Matches won by India: 57

Matches won by Australia: 84

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 10

India vs Australia head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy

India and Australia have clashed four times in the ICC Champions Trophy, with Men in Blue winning two matches and Australia one. One match between the two sides ended in no result. India beat Australia by 44 runs in 1998 in Dhaka and by 20 runs in the quarterfinal in 2000 in Nairobi. The Aussies thumped India by six wickets in 2006 in Mohali.

Matches Played: 4

Matches won by India: 2

Matches won by Australia: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 1

Last 5 India vs Australia ODIs

India have won three of the last five matches played against Australia in the ODI format, while the Aussies have won the other two. The last time these two sides clashed was in the final of the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad, with Australia registering a crushing six-wicket victory.

Here's a summary of the last five ODIs played between India and Australia.

Australia (241/4) beat India (240) by 6 wickets, November 19, 2023

India (201/4) beat Australia (199) by 6 wickets, October 08, 2023

Australia (352/7) beat India (286) by 66 runs, September 27, 2023

India (399/5) beat Australia (217) by 99 runs (DLS method), September 24, 2023

India (281/5) beat Australia (276) by 5 wickets, September 22, 2023

