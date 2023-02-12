IND vs AUS: "KL Rahul will get to play in the next Test match in Delhi" - Sunil Gavaskar 

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that KL Rahul deserves one more opportunity in the ongoing Test series against Australia.

India defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs on Saturday, February 11, at the Vidarbha Cricket Stadium (VCA) in Nagpur to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.

Rahul scored 20 runs from 71 balls in the first innings before he was caught by Todd Murphy off his own bowling at the end of Day 1.

Rahul's most recent innings came after scoring 57 runs at an average of 14.25 on the Bangladesh tour in December last year. The Karnataka opener was preferred in the opener's role ahead of the in-form Shubman Gill.

Despite missing the opportunity to capitalize with a big score, Gavaskar feels Rahul should play in the second Test against Australia.

He told India Today:

"It's a tough call because you have somebody like Shubman Gill waiting in the wings. We have seen with the way Axar Patel has responded. This tells you the bench strength is ready."

He added:

"My feeling is that Rahul will get to play in the next Test match in Delhi. That's for sure. Maybe after that they might have a look at it, but it's also fair for somebody who has been regular part of the Indian Test XI to be given another opportunity."

"This is a sign of a great team where they enjoy each other's success" - Sunil Gavaskar

Axar Patel scored 84 runs in India's lower order and forged an 88-run stand with fellow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Axar and Jadeja's fifties helped India post 400 and secure a 223-run lead in the first innings.

Australia were eventually bowled out for 91 in the second session of the third day as the spinners paved the way for India's clinical Test win. Speaking on the significance of the Axar-Jadeja partnership from India's perspective, Gavaskar told Sports Tak:

"If you see Axar Patel made runs along with Ravindra Jadeja. A very great partnership was built and because of that India went on to score 400 runs. There was a point when Axar started to bat, it felt like if India found a lead of 100 then it would be great."

He further added:

"But the way he (Axar) applied himself. He would go and chat with Ravindra Jadeja after the end of every over. Both of them were encouraging each other. This is a sign of a great team where they enjoy each other's success and also encourage others to do well."

India will play the second Test against Australia between February 17 and 21 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

