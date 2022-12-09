IND vs BAN 2022: Kuldeep Yadav recalled to India squad for 3rd ODI

In a recent development, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has added spinner Kuldeep Yadav to the squad for the final ODI against Bangladesh, scheduled for December 10 at Chittagong.

The news was confirmed by the BCCI in a press release on their official Twitter handle earlier today.

"NEWS: Kuldeep Yadav added to #TeamIndia squad for the final ODI against Bangladesh #BANvsIND," the post read.

The Chinaman bowler will come in after the Men in Blue has been dealt a series of injuries, with skipper Rohit Sharma suffering a blow to his thumb while fielding in the second ODI. He came to bat at number nine in the second innings and scored a blistering 51*(28).

India lost the nailbiting contest by five runs at the Sher-E-Bangla stadium. The result gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Rohit Sharma's availability for Test series uncertain; Deepak, Kuldeep to report at NCA

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's availability for the upcoming red-ball series will be decided in due time, given his recovery progress.

The press release further stated:

"The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later."

Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was advised rest ahead of the second ODI. The pacer has been diagnosed with a stress injury and has been ruled out of the series.

Deepak Chahar, too, sustained a left hamstring strain during the second ODI and has also been ruled out of the series.

Sen and Deepak will now report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further management of their respective injuries.

India’s squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav

