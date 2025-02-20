IND vs BAN: Scorecard and result of India and Bangladesh’s last match in 2025 Champions Trophy - 

Team India will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. The two teams will lock horns in an ODI for the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup when the Men in Blue won by seven wickets in Pune.

In their last Champions Trophy meeting, India beat Bangladesh by nine wickets in Birmingham in 2017. Batting first, Bangladesh posted 264/7 in 50 overs. Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim together stitched a 123-run partnership after losing two early wickets for 31.

Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 30 off 25 deliveries. Mahmudullah also chipped in with 21. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kedar Jadhav bagged two wickets apiece for India.

India vs Bangladesh 2017 Champions Trophy scorecard. [Pic credits: ESPNcricinfo]

In response, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan provided India a promising start by sharing an 87-run partnership for the opening wicket. Rohit smashed an unbeaten 123 off 129, including one six and 15 boundaries. Dhawan contributed 46 off 34.

Virat Kohli then scored an unbeaten 96 off 78, a knock laced with 13 boundaries. Rohit and Kohli stitched an unbeaten 178-run stand as India won by nine wickets with 9.5 overs to spare. Mortaza took the only wicket for Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh 2017 Champions Trophy scorecard. [Pic credits: ESPNcricinfo]

Overall, India and Bangladesh have locked horns 41 times in ODIs, with the former emerging winners on 32 occasions, including a no result.

India's scorecard from their last Champions Trophy clash

India played their last Champions Trophy match against Pakistan at the Oval in the 2017 final.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 338/4 in 50 overs. Opener Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali provided a stunning start by sharing a 128-run partnership. Zaman scored 114 runs off 106 balls, including three sixes and 12 boundaries.

Ali also scored 59 off 71. Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam made the most of the opening stand by scoring 57* off 37 and 46 off 52, respectively. Imad Wasim also stayed unbeaten on 25 off 21.

On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, and Kedar Jadhav bagged one wicket each for India.

India vs Pakistan 2017 Champions Trophy final scorecard. [Pic credits: ESPNcricinfo]

In response, the Men in Blue got off to the worst possible start, losing ix wickets for just 72 runs. Hardik Pandya produced a fighting effort, scoring 76 runs off 43 balls, including six maximums and four boundaries but was run out in an unfortunate manner. Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ravindra Jadeja were the other three batters to reach double digits.

Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali were the wrecker-in-chiefs, picking up three wickets each, while Shadab Khan bagged two wickets.

India vs Pakistan 2017 Champions Trophy final scorecard. [Pic credits: ESPNcricinfo]

Bangladesh's scorecard from their last Champions Trophy clash

