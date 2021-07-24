IND vs ENG 2021: "Every chance you wake is a chance to get better" - Umesh Yadav working on his batting skills

Team India cricketer Umesh Yadav is working on his batting ahead of the much-awaited five-match Test series against England, which starts on August 4 (Wednesday) in Nottingham.

The fast bowler from Vidarbha took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures from the training session where he can be seen working hard to improve his batting. Umesh Yadav captioned the post as:

"Every chance you wake is a chance to get better."

Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav will have to fight out with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj for a place in the playing XI for the first Test. The 48 Tests veteran last donned the whites against Australia last year at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MSG).

Umesh Yadav had a decent outing in warm-up game

The 33-year-old fast bowler was the pick of the bowlers in the practice game against County Select XI at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. Umesh returned with three wickets, including centurion Haseeb Hameed, who earned a call back to the England squad after four years.

Along with Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj also picked up two wickets to impress the management in the absence of Shami and Ishant.

On the batting front, KL Rahul pushed his case with a timely century in the absence of Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha while Ravindra Jadeja knocked two fifties. Pant missed the tie after contracting COVID-19 while Saha was asked to isolate himself after coming in contact with throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani, who also contracted the virus.

However, Pant has already joined the squad in Durham and Saha has been cleared to join the team. Both will be available for the second warm-up, starting July 28.

