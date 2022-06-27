"Rohit Sharma could be relieved"- Virender Sehwag feels star opener could step down from T20I captaincy to manage workload

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has made the suggestion that India's current skipper Rohit Sharma could consider stepping down from the leadership role in the shortest format.

The 35-year-old was only appointed India's all-format captain last year. However, Rohit has already missed quite a few games across formats due to injuries and other reasons.

Sehwag feels that if Rohit Sharma is in need of regular breaks, he can consider giving away the T20I captaincy to someone else so that he can keep himself fresh for the other two formats.

Speaking in an interaction arranged by Sony Network, here's what Virender Sehwag had to say about Rohit:

"If the Indian team management has someone else in mind as captain in the T20 format, then I think, Rohit (Sharma) could be relieved and the following can be taken into consideration going forward."

Further explaining the reasons for his statement, Sehwag added:

"One, that would allow Rohit to manage his workload and mental fatigue, given his age. Two, once someone new is appointed as captain in T20s, it would also allow Rohit to take breaks and rejuvenate himself to lead India in both Tests and ODIs."

If India want one man to lead all formats, it should be Rohit Sharma: Virender Sehwag

Indian cricket has not really embraced the split captaincy fully like some of the other cricketing nations.

Sehwag also opined that if the board isn't keen on appointing different captains for different formats, then perhaps Rohit is the best choice they have at present. He stated:

"If the Indian think-tank still wants to pursue with the same policy, which is, to let one man leading India in all the three formats, then I still believe, Rohit Sharma is the best man for it."

Rohit is facing a race against time to recover fully from COVID-19 before the all-important one-off Test against England starting July 1.

