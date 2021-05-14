IND vs ENG: “It's been challenging, but I have gained good experience” - Hanuma Vihari on county stint

Team India’s Test batsman Hanuma Vihari has admitted that his county stint with Warwickshire has been a challenging one, but a good learning experience nonetheless.

27-year-old Hanuma Vihari was contracted to play three matches for Warwickshire. He had a tough county debut as he was dismissed for a 23-ball duck against Nottinghamshire. Hanuma Vihari then managed only eight in the second innings. He put up a better show against Essex (32 & 52) before failing against Durham (8 & 0).

Reflecting on his county stint, Hanuma Vihari was hopeful that the tough experience would hold him in good stead in Test matches. The batsman told PTI in an interview:

"It's been challenging as it's early part of the season but I have gained good experience. Getting used to the climate and pitches here is the idea. Hope it helps during the WTC final against New Zealand and the series against England."

Hanuma Vihari made his Test debut in England during the 2018 tour, scoring a tenacious half-century at The Oval. Sharing his experience of playing in England, Vihari stated:

"It’s a good place to play cricket. So I would enjoy the challenge. It is tough in this cold but again it’s a different experience. Yes, I am still training in Birmingham."

Willing to open the innings if asked to: Hanuma Vihari

In a surprise move, Hanuma Vihari was asked to open the batting for India during the 2018-19 Test series in Australia. The Andhra Pradesh cricketer said that he wouldn’t mind doing the job in England again. Hanuma Vihari was quoted as saying:

"I will do anything the team asks of me. I batted top of the order most of my career so I’m familiar to the challenge.”

Vihari also added that he was happy for Washington Sundar, who did well with the bat when the former was away with injury. He, however, said in this regard:

"I would like to focus on my own game and try to control the controllables."

Having been chosen in the Test team for the England series as well as the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Hanuma Vihari is likely to join the Indian squad when the other members arrive in the UK early next month.

In 12 Tests, Hanuma Vihari has scored 624 runs at an average of 32.84 with one hundred and four fifties. He last represented India in the Sydney Test, when he batted for 237 minutes and scored 23 not out despite a torn hamstring, as India pulled off a great escape.