Not sure if Jasprit Bumrah should be picked for the second Test: Gautam Gambhir

Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah has had to bowl a total of 31 overs by the end of second day's play in the first Test against England.

Given the duration of the tour as well the number of matches India are supposed to play, the former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir feels the team management need to manage Bumrah's workload well.

Gambhir said that it may not be a bad idea for India to rest Bumrah for the second Test in order to keep him fresh for the third game – the day-night Test to be held in Motera, Ahmedabad.

"I'm not even sure whether Bumrah should be picked for the second Test match. I think India should preserve him for the pink-ball Test match. See, Jasprit Bumrah is a X-Factor in the series, irrespective of what surfaces to play on and you've got to keep that in mind too," Gambhir said during an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

Bumrah's workload management is a crucial task for team management

Bumrah is undoubtedly India's strike bowler across all formats. Hence, controlling his workload is very crucial for the team management.

He had missed the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane due to an abdominal strain, although he has recovered for the ongoing game in Chennai.

With India scheduled to visit England later in 2021, and also play the T20 World Cup at home, Gambhir feels that team India cannot afford to lose Bumrah for such crucial encounters.

"Jasprit Bumrah - you can't just keep bowling for longer sessions. Give him that short burst of three overs to try and pick a quick wicket, but not long spells because Bumrah is going to be very important going forward in the series. And if something happens to him, India is going to be in serious trouble," Gautam Gambhir further added.

Bumrah bowled two maiden overs and returned figures of 2/82 at stumps on Day 2. He dismissed Dan Lawrence for a duck on the first day before trapping Dom Sibley in front of the wicket on Friday.

England stood at 555/8 at the end of play on Day 2.