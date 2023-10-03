IND vs NED Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup warm-up match

Team India will face Netherlands in a World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, October 3. This will be last practice game for both sides before the main tournament begins on October 5.

India’s first warm-up match against defending champions England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30 was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first, but no play was possible due to persistent rain.

Netherlands’ first warm-up clash against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram was also severely affected by rain, although some play was possible in the match. The Aussies batted first and scored 166/7 in 23 overs. In response, Netherlands were 84/6 in 14.2 overs when the game was called off.

Following the conclusion of the warm-up games, India will face Australia in Chennai in their first World Cup 2023 match on October 8. On the other hand, Netherlands will take on Pakistan in Hyderabad on October 6.

India vs Netherlands head-to-head record in ODIs

India and Netherlands have met only met twice in one-day internationals, with the Men in Blue enjoying a 2-0 lead over the Dutch. India beat Netherlands by 68 runs in 2003 and by five wickets in 2011.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 2

Matches won by India: 2

Matches won by Netherlands: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

India vs Netherlands head-to-head record in India

India and Netherlands have met once in an ODI in India. This was during the 2011 World Cup, which was won by India. The hosts bowled first in the game played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi (now known as Arun Jaitley Stadium).

Zaheer Khan claimed 3/20, while Piyush Chawla and Yuvraj Singh claimed two wickets each as Netherlands were bowled out for 189. Yuvraj contributed an unbeaten 51 with the bat and was Player of the Match for his all-round effort.

Last 5 India vs Netherlands ODI matches

As mentioned earlier, India and Netherlands have met only twice in ODIs - both times in the World Cup.

Here's a short summary of the two ODI matches between India and Netherlands:

IND (191/5) beat NED (189) by 5 wickets, March 09, 2011 IND (204) beat NED (136) by 68 runs, February 12, 2003