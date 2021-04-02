Cricket World Cup 2011: India created history on this day 10 years ago by winning the World Cup for the second time

The Indian cricket team captured the World Cup title for the second time 10 years ago on this day (April 2, 2011). Captain MS Dhoni made Team India the world champion by hitting a six to 'finish it off in style'.

This was the second time since 1983, that Team India had become the world champion. The Indian team dedicated this title to the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar. After this victory of India, there was an atmosphere of celebration in the whole country.

India became the first country to win the World Cup at home

The 2011 World Cup final was played between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In this great battle, India defeated Sri Lanka and broke many myths. Before this, no team had won the World Cup playing at their home. In such a situation, India was the first country to become a world champion in its home country.

India made history in the 2011 World Cup

Mahela Jayawardene's century did not work

Mahela Jayawardene played a memorable innings of 103 not out from 88 balls. However, his century could not help Sri Lanka beat the Indian team. Jayawardene was the only batsman to score a century in this match. This was the first time in the history of the World Cup, when the batsman who scored a century in the final did not win the title and instead ended up on the losing side.

Dhoni won the title for India by hitting a six.

MS Dhoni played an important innings of 91 not out in the final match. During that time, he hit eight fours and two sixes. He also received the Man of the Match award for his innings. Along with this, Dhoni also had a 109-run partnership with Gautam Gambhir (97). Even today fans of Indian cricket remember Dhoni's mighty innings.

Sachin celebrated by sitting on his shoulders

Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, Team India fulfilled Sachin Tendulkar's dream of becoming world champion. After this historic victory, Team India paid perfect homage to the Little Master.

Virat Kohli and co. lapped the Wankhede Stadium with Tendulkar on their shoulders. When quizzed about the gesture, Virat simply said that Sachin had carried this Indian team on his shoulders for decades and it was only fair that they returned the favor on the biggest night in the history of Indian cricket.

A night of celebration ensued and 10 years on, Indian cricket fans are still happy to drink in the memories of April 2, 2011.