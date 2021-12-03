Kane Williamson ruled out of 2nd India vs New Zealand Test due to elbow injury, Tom Latham to lead

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second and final Test against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai due to a recurring elbow injury.

Kiwi opener Tom Latham, who contributed half-centuries in both innings of the Kanpur Test, will lead the visitors in Mumbai. Meanwhile, a wet outfield due to unseasonal rain in the city has delayed the start of the second Test.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed that Williamson’s injury flared up during the first Test. And since there was not much improvement in the condition following the drawn encounter, he has been ruled out of the second match. Williamson had earlier admitted that the left-elbow injury has troubled him for much of 2021 and that he had been managing it.

Speaking to New Zealand Cricket’s official website, Stead lamented it’s been a really tough time for Williamson having to deal with such a persistent injury. He commented:

“While we’ve been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to Test cricket and the increased batting loading has re-aggravated his elbow. Ultimately the injury is still not right and while he got through the Kanpur Test, it was clear playing in the second Test wasn’t an option.”

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #INDvNZ Team News | BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson will miss the second and final Test against India in Mumbai as he continues to battle the left-elbow injury which has troubled him for much of 2021. More | on.nzc.nz/3IiheDe Team News | BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson will miss the second and final Test against India in Mumbai as he continues to battle the left-elbow injury which has troubled him for much of 2021. More | on.nzc.nz/3IiheDe #INDvNZ https://t.co/wGeA46LN4g

Stead further talked about the New Zealand skipper’s injury by saying:

“We all know how much he loves playing and leading this team, particularly in Test cricket, so it’s a very difficult decision to sit out. It’s been a challenging year for Kane trying to manage his elbow and it’s important we now formulate a good plan with him to ensure the injury does not continue to plague him. He will likely require a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening and gradual batting loading.”

Williamson scored 18 and 24 in the first Test in Kanpur that ended in a pulsating draw.

Rahane, Jadeja and Ishant out of 2nd Test against New Zealand

BCCI @BCCI



Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the 2nd Test.



More details here - #INDvNZ NEWS - Injury updates – New Zealand’s Tour of IndiaIshant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the 2nd Test.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2021/… NEWS - Injury updates – New Zealand’s Tour of IndiaIshant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the 2nd Test.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2021/… #INDvNZ https://t.co/qdWDPp0MIz

India are also battling injury issues of their own. Out-of-form vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, pacer Ishant Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the Mumbai Test against New Zealand.

While Rahane will miss the series decider due to a minor left hamstring strain that he suffered during the first Test, Ishant dislocated his left little finger on the last day of the Kanpur Test.

As for Jadeja, he sustained a right forearm injury in the same match.

