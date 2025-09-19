India will take on Oman in their Asia Cup 2025 group-stage match in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The two teams will lock horns for the first time across formats.

The Men in Blue are favorites to complete a hat-trick of victories following their back-to-back wins against the UAE and Pakistan by nine and seven wickets, respectively.

On the other hand, Oman lost their first two games against Pakistan and the UAE by 93 and 42 runs, respectively. Thus, it is likely to be a practice game for the defending champions, India, ahead of the Super Four.

India's scorecard from their last Asia Cup 2025 match

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in a one-sided match in Dubai in their last Asia Cup 2025 game on Sunday, September 14.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan managed just 127/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 40 off 44 balls, including six maximums and one boundary. Shaheen Afridi remained unbeaten on 33 off 16 balls, hitting four sixes to take his team to a respectable total. Fakhar Zaman (17), Faheem Ashraf (11), and Sufiyan Muqueem (10) were the other three batters to reach double digits.

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/18, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets. Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakaravarthy also scalped one wicket apiece.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Men in Blue achieved the target with 4.1 overs in hand. Opener Abhishek Sharma gave a flying start, smashing 31 off 13 balls, including two sixes and four boundaries. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav led by example, hitting an unbeaten 47 off 37 deliveries, comprising one six and five boundaries, to take his team over the line.

Tilak Varma further chipped in with a run-a-ball 31 with the aid of one six and two boundaries. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube and Shubman Gill contributed with identical 10 (7), but the former remained unbeaten in the end.

IND vs PAK scorecard.

Saim Ayub was the only successful bowler for Pakistan, finishing with figures of 3/35.

Oman's scorecard from their last Asia Cup 2025 game

Oman lost to the UAE by 42 runs in their last Asia Cup 2025 match in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 15.

Asked to bat first, the UAE put up 172/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Muhammad Waseem top-scored with 69 runs off 54 balls with the help of three maximums and six boundaries. His opening partner, Alishan Sharafu, also looked brilliant for 51 off 38 deliveries, comprising one six and seven boundaries. Muhammad Zohaib and Harshit Kaushik also chipped in with 21 (13) and 19* (8), respectively.

Jiten Ramanandi starred with the ball for Oman, returning with figures of 2/24, while Hasnain Shah and Samay Shrivastava bagged one wicket apiece.

UAE vs OMAN Asia Cup 2025 scorecard.

In response, Oman were bundled out for 130 in 18.4 overs. Skipper Jatinder Singh, Aryan Bisht, and wicketkeeper-batter Vinayak Shukla chipped in with their 20s, while Shakeel Ahmed and Jiten Ramanandi were the other batters to reach double digits.

UAE vs OMAN scorecard.

Meanwhile, Junaid Siddique emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the UAE, returning with figures of 4/23, while Haider Ali and Muhammad Jawadullah bagged two wickets each. Muhammad Rohid Khan also scalped one wicket.

