IND vs PAK 2022: "I hope he gets back to form and scores a century but not against us" - Pakistan's Shadab Khan on Virat Kohli's form ahead of Asia Cup

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has wished for Virat Kohli to return to form and score a ton in the upcoming Asia Cup. However, he wishes that Kohli's century does not come against Pakistan.

Kohli, who hasn't scored an international hundred since 2019, will return to action in the Asia Cup after missing India's last two series.

The right-handed batter will be keen to get back to some runs with the T20 World Cup on the horizon.

BCCI @BCCI



Coming back from a break, Virat Kohli speaks about the introspection, the realisation and his way forward!



Full interview coming up on



Watch this space for more



#TeamIndia | Up close and personal with @imVkohli Coming back from a break, Virat Kohli speaks about the introspection, the realisation and his way forward!Full interview coming up on BCCI.TV Watch this space for more #AsiaCup 2022 | #AsiaCup Up close and personal with @imVkohli!Coming back from a break, Virat Kohli speaks about the introspection, the realisation and his way forward! 👍Full interview coming up on BCCI.TV 🎥Watch this space for more ⌛️ #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 | #AsiaCup https://t.co/fzZS2XH1r1

Khan, who has bowled to Virat Kohli on multiple occasions, termed the former Indian captain a legend and said in a press conference:

"Virat Kohli is a legend. His performances are still good but he has set such high standards that people feel he is not performing. I hope he gets back to form and scores a century but not against us."

It's worth noting that Kohli, who was India's captain in the 2021 T20 World Cup, scored a gritty half-century against Pakistan. Although the men in blue lost convincingly, the veteran's 48-ball 57 gave India something to bowl at.

"We will miss Shaheen and Mohammad Wasim" - Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 23-year old addressed injuries to Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim, saying they are terrific players, but expressed confidence in themselves to cope up. He added:

"We will miss Shaheen and Mohammad Wasim. They are terrific players. But the beauty of cricket is that it's a team game, not an individual game. We will start afresh as this is a new match. What has happened is history now. We would like to perform the same way as we did. We don't worry about the result, we focus on the game."

ICC @ICC Another Pakistan fast bowler ruled out with an injury.



Veteran pacer named as replacement



icc-cricket.com/news/2761191 Another Pakistan fast bowler ruled out with an injury.Veteran pacer named as replacement 🚨 Another Pakistan fast bowler ruled out with an injury.Veteran pacer named as replacement ⬇️icc-cricket.com/news/2761191

The Men in Green haven't beaten India in the Asia Cup since their 2014 clash in Mirpur. Rohit Sharma and co. will be keen to avenge their last year's defeat when the two sides meet on Sunday in Dubai.

LIVE POLL Q. Can India beat Pakistan in their upcoming Asia Cup clash? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy