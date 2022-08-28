IND vs PAK 2022: "Somewhere, Pant has himself to blame for this"- Fans with mixed feelings as Team India drop Rishabh Pant vs Pakistan

Team India had to make a choice between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik and ultimately the southpaw missed out on the playing XI for their 2022 Asia Cup opener against Pakistan.

Pant's match-winning ability was probably never in doubt when it came to the longer formats. However, he has pretty modest numbers in T20Is despite being backed by the management for over 50 games.

But with the return of big guns like KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, the southpaw couldn't find a place in India's middle-order. This should give Karthik some confidence as his fairytale return to international cricket as a finisher continues.

Fans on Twitter gave mixed reactions to the decision to drop Rishabh Pant. Some felt that the right call was made given that Karthik was a specialist finisher, while others claimed that it was harsh on a match-winner like Pant to be dropped.

Here are some of the reactions:

saurav764 @saurav764 The value of ‘X’ in #RishabhPant X factor is very low to find a place in playing 11 … very harsh.. The value of ‘X’ in #RishabhPant X factor is very low to find a place in playing 11 … very harsh..

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Dinesh Kartik is playing and Rishabh Pant misses out. Woah, that’s some decision. Dinesh Kartik is playing and Rishabh Pant misses out. Woah, that’s some decision.

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



You can't drop SKY and Karthik. They have literally made those middle-order and late finishing roles their own.



#INDvPAK | #AsiaCup2022 There was never going to be any room for Rishabh Pant in that batting unit once the likes of Kohli and Rahul walked in.You can't drop SKY and Karthik. They have literally made those middle-order and late finishing roles their own. There was never going to be any room for Rishabh Pant in that batting unit once the likes of Kohli and Rahul walked in. You can't drop SKY and Karthik. They have literally made those middle-order and late finishing roles their own. #INDvPAK | #AsiaCup2022

Pricviz @PC462301 Pant dropped

Mixed feelings

Pant droppedMixed feelingshttps://t.co/PzLiHcLe9F

Jay @bhavsarJ2_0



#RishabhPant #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 Indian Team without Rishabh Pant is literally an attire without lower garments. Indian Team without Rishabh Pant is literally an attire without lower garments. #RishabhPant #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak #INDvPAK Surprised that DK haa been picked in the DK v Pant bout Surprised that DK haa been picked in the DK v Pant bout 😲 #INDvPAK

Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets DK ahead of Rishabh Pant. Definitely didn't see that coming, but a very good move. DK ahead of Rishabh Pant. Definitely didn't see that coming, but a very good move.

Avni @Avni_KLR



I hope we don't miss Pant the wicketkeeper DK keeping karegaI hope we don't miss Pant the wicketkeeper DK keeping karega 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭I hope we don't miss Pant the wicketkeeper 😓

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Who the heck given you authority to drop our T20i format academy legend Rishabh Pant? #INDvPAK BCCCCCIIIIIIIIIIIWho the heck given you authority to drop our T20i format academy legend Rishabh Pant? BCCCCCIIIIIIIIIII😡😡😡😡Who the heck given you authority to drop our T20i format academy legend Rishabh Pant?😤 #INDvPAK

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #INDvPAK Big big call on Pant. He may not have the best numbers against left-arm spin but that's largely down to perishing on attack mode than lack of skill. Even SKY, who's the best player of spin in the team, has a weakness against SLA. Needed that variety #AsiaCup2022 Big big call on Pant. He may not have the best numbers against left-arm spin but that's largely down to perishing on attack mode than lack of skill. Even SKY, who's the best player of spin in the team, has a weakness against SLA. Needed that variety #AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK

Archer @poserarcher Yay finally good team. No pant means no batting weak link.

Let's go India Yay finally good team. No pant means no batting weak link. Let's go India

Freddie Wilde @fwildecricket Last year in the WC India’s RHs were exposed by NZ & Pak’s right-to-left spin. India have injected more intent into their batting since then but dropping Pant means they have no frontline LH in their XI. Jadeja may be promoted but is weak v spin. Huge tactical call. #AsiaCup2022 Last year in the WC India’s RHs were exposed by NZ & Pak’s right-to-left spin. India have injected more intent into their batting since then but dropping Pant means they have no frontline LH in their XI. Jadeja may be promoted but is weak v spin. Huge tactical call. #AsiaCup2022

Aayusha_45 @ayusha_rohitian



Sanju & shreyas fans,khush toh bahut hoge tum twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India X1: Rohit, Rahul, Kohli, Sky, Hardik, Karthik, Jadeja, Bhuvi, Avesh, Chahal, Arshdeep. India X1: Rohit, Rahul, Kohli, Sky, Hardik, Karthik, Jadeja, Bhuvi, Avesh, Chahal, Arshdeep. Good decision to go with Dk IMO. Jaddu can be promoted if wicket falls early.Sanju & shreyas fans,khush toh bahut hoge tum Good decision to go with Dk IMO. Jaddu can be promoted if wicket falls early.Sanju & shreyas fans,khush toh bahut hoge tum😭😂 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Weirdly_Gripping @WeirdlyGripping Ohk.

So It's DK for Pant & that's pathetic call tbvh.

Pant not only a LHB in MO but also a player who brings intimidation factor with him.

When team is under, he's the only to be trusted.

If they were to drop him, he should've been dropped in WI series only. Ohk. So It's DK for Pant & that's pathetic call tbvh. Pant not only a LHB in MO but also a player who brings intimidation factor with him.When team is under, he's the only to be trusted. If they were to drop him, he should've been dropped in WI series only.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Didn't expect Pant to be dropped. Would have preferred for India to drop Jadeja and take the risk with Hardik as a 5th bowler only.



But somewhere, Pant has himself to blame for this. Didn't expect Pant to be dropped. Would have preferred for India to drop Jadeja and take the risk with Hardik as a 5th bowler only. But somewhere, Pant has himself to blame for this.

India could get help of the conditions after winning the toss

There is a nice covering of grass on the surface at the Dubai International Stadium and captain Rohit Sharma had absolutely no hesitation in bowling first. As seen in the game on Saturday, Afghanistan's new-ball bowlers were able to generate swing and late movement.

With the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh both capable of swinging the ball with accuracy, the Men in Blue might fancy their chances of making early inroads in the Pakistan batting line-up.

The Men in Green will hope for a comeback after losing skipper Babar Azam early on.

Lineups:

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

