"He played the two crucial games, did nothing much" - Sanjay Manjrekar puzzled by Ashwin's ODI recall

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels the decision to recall Ravichandran Ashwin to the one-day side after a gap of four years was a strange one. He opined that India paid a heavy price for the selection.

Ashwin played the first two ODIs of the three-match series but was highly ineffective and managed to claim only a solitary wicket.

Questioning the off-spinner’s selection for the one-day series after a long gap, Manjrekar said during a discussion on ESPN Cricinfo:

“Ashwin strangely came back into India’s ODI plans for some reason. India paid a price for that. He played the two crucial games, did nothing much. (Yuzvendra) Chahal also under the scanner. Prasidh Krishna needs to be backed a bit more. Also, in 50-overs, Mohammed Shami can be a good option.”

The 56-year-old also added that the time has come to replace a struggling Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Deepak Chahar. Explaining his stance, the former cricketer said:

“Bowling wise, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had given signs even before this series that he is finding it difficult to get back to his best. I guess that issue is closed after seeing his performance in the series. And Deepak Chahar, the one ball to get Janneman Malan, should tell selectors that he is a better option.”

Chahar put up a terrific all-round performance in the third ODI in Cape Town. He claimed 2 for 48 with his medium pace and struck a brilliant half-century to take India to the doorsteps of victory. However, his dismissal sealed India’s fate as they ended by losing a close contest by four runs.

“One of the poorest Indian tours to South Africa” - Sanjay Manjrekar

Reflecting on India’s defeat in Cape Town, Manjrekar concluded that the manner in which the visitors lost the last ODI represented the kind of tour it was for them. He elaborated:

“The way the match ended sums up the whole trip for India. It has to be one of the poorest Indian tours to South Africa. That’s how it was destined to be. It just wasn’t India’s time in South Africa. It is a bad loss.”

India began their tour of South Africa on a high, clinching the Centurion Test by 113 runs. However, it all went downhill for the visitors from there as they lost the next two Tests as well as all three ODIs.

