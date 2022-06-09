“KL Rahul’s absence is a major setback for India” - Wasim Jaffer picks South Africa as favorites for T20I series

Terming KL Rahul’s absence as a major setback for Team India, former batter Wasim Jaffer picked South Africa as the favorites for the five-match T20I series that starts on Thursday (June 9).

A day ahead of the series, Rahul, who was named captain for the T20Is against the Proteas in Rohit Sharma’s absence, was ruled out due to a right groin injury. Apart from Rahul, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will also miss the entire T20I series at home after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets.

With Rohit, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami already rested for the series, Rahul’s absence has further weakened the Indian squad.

Asked if the Proteas would start as favorites for the T20 series, Jaffer agreed while speaking to ESPNcricinfo:

“If you have to look at both sides, I think SA start as favorites now that KL Rahul is not there. Even though Kuldeep Yadav has got injured, I had my doubts about whether Kuldeep would have played in the first XI in the 1st T20I. But KL Rahul’s absence is a major setback for India. South Africa will start as favorites because they have probably brought their best team. They have a potent bowling attack, and their spinners are quite good.”

The BCCI has not named any replacements for the injured duo of Rahul and Kuldeep. In the former’s absence, keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been elevated to captaincy while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named vice-captain for the series against South Africa.

“It’s going to be a tight series” - Dale Steyn on India vs South Africa T20Is

Former Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn has predicted a close T20I series between India and South Africa. He stated that although India are missing a few big games, they have players who have game time behind them thanks to the IPL. Steyn opined:

“It’s a close one. All the Indians have been playing cricket. They have been playing in the IPL. It’s always good to have some game time under your belt. There are some key positions where South Africa have been playing. Opening the batting with Quinton de Kock, he’s been playing. (Aiden) Markram and Rassie (van der Dussen) have been playing. David Miller at 5-6 has been doing really well, and then (Kagiso) Rabada and (Anrich) Nortje at the backend. It’s going to be a tight series.”

The opening T20I of the series will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The subsequent games will be played in Cuttack (June 12), Visakhapatnam (June 14), Rajkot (June 17) and Bengaluru (June 19).

