Ind vs SL 2021 Rain update: Colombo weather today, July 18

There's a possibility of rain playing spoilsport on Sunday (July 18) during the 1st India vs Sri Lanka ODI in Colombo. If the weather reports are to go by, the rain gods might have a say in the game.

Fans will be fervently hoping for the showers to stay away. The three-match ODI series is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the hosts are desperate for points as they are currently placed 12th.

India are ninth in the table and have already qualified for the 2023 World Cup. A series win for Sri Lanka will see them climb to eighth place in the standings.

Colombo weather forecast

As per The Weather Channel, the temperature is set to hover around 29 degrees and the humidity would be around 79%. The forecast in Colombo is mostly cloudy between 3 pm and 11 pm and there is a reasonable chance of light showers.

This piece of news, though, shouldn't really dampen spirits. There is a good chance of getting a full game and barring an unexpectedly long bout of rain, fans can expect a solid contest.

Where can you watch the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series?

🗣️🗣️ The youngsters in the team are very talented #TeamIndia vice-captain @BhuviOfficial on the youngsters in the squad💪#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/FHFvZo5UZI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 16, 2021

Sony Pictures Sports Network has the broadcast rights to telecast the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series in India.

Fans in India can access this series in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu commentary. DD Sports will air three ODI matches between India and Sri Lanka for free.

Live streaming of these matches will be available on Sony LIV. Meanwhile, fans in the US can watch the series on Willow TV.

India: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD (English), Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu), Sony LIV (Live Streaming), DD Sports

The US: Willow TV

Here's a quick look at the ODI series schedule:

1st ODI - July 18, 3:00 PM IST, Colombo

2nd ODI - July 20, 3:00 PM IST, Colombo

3rd ODI - July 23, 3:00 PM IST, Colombo

When your subject in the background & foreground are all smiles 😉



Zen Mode 🔛



All calm before the series opener tomorrow 😃



Good night folks 😊#TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/nNBuc86cuW — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2021

India squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

Edited by Parimal Dagdee