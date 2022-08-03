IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs West Indies match?

India beat West Indies by seven wickets in yesterday’s T20I clash in St Kitts to take the 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Suryakumar Yadav roared back to form with an enterprising 76 off 44 as the Men in Blue chased down 165 in 19 overs. Earlier, Kyle Mayers top-scored with 73 off 50 to help West Indies post a challenging 164 for 5 after they were sent into bat.

Suryakumar was in his element right from the start as he whacked last-match hero Obed McCoy for two fours in the first over of the chase. Rohit Sharma began in aggressive fashion as well, clubbing Alzarri Joseph for a six and a four. However, he had to retire hurt on 11 due to a back spasm.

The captain’s unexpected exit did not hamper Suryakumar’s concentration. The hungry batter kept finding the boundaries with ease as India ended the powerplay at 56 for no loss. He raced to a 26-ball fifty in emphatic fashion, sweeping Akeal Hosein over deep square leg for a maximum. Another six followed in the next over courtesy a lofted strike off Joseph over wide long off.

Thanks to Suryakumar’s blazing knock, Team India reached 96 for no loss at the halfway stage of their innings. With no scoreboard pressure, Shreyas Iyer had a great opportunity to notch up a good score. But he gifted his wicket away for 24 off 27. Shreyas walked down the pitch to Hosein, who smartly dragged his length back. The batter was completely beaten and the keeper completed an easy stumping.

Suryakumar’s splendid innings ended in the 15th over when he top-edged a full and wide delivery from Dominic Drakes to fine leg. His knock had firmly put India in the driver’s seat.

Following Suryakumar’s dismissal, Hardik Pandya (4) also perished cheaply. However, Rishabh Pant chipped in with a handy 33*, and also hit the winning four, as India eased to victory.

Late surge lifts West Indies to 164 for 5 after Kyle Mayers slams 73

Mayers scored an impressive 73 as West Indies put up a competitive 164 for 5, batting first. Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer all contributed 20s to ensure the hosts did not lose wickets in a heap. However, they were left to rue the fact that none of them could convert their start into a big score.

Mayers got into big hitting mode by slapping Avesh Khan for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries in the fourth over. He looked in great rhythm after that as the Windies ended the powerplay at 45 for no loss. The roles were reversed from the second T20I as this time Brandon King played second fiddle.

Pandya got the crucial breakthrough when he cleaned up King (20) with a slower ball and also completed 50 T20I scalps. Mayers got to his half-century in grand style, pulling Ravichandran Ashwin over midwicket for a maximum.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was reintroduced into the attack in the 15th over and Pooran welcomed him by clobbering a six over long-on. The seasoned pacer had his revenge when he foxed Pooran (22) with extra bounce and forced him to top-edge a pull.

Mayers entered the 70s with a six off Bhuvneshwar, but the Indian pacer again had the last laugh as the West Indies opener top-edged a slower ball to the keeper. After a couple of tight overs, Hetmyer and Powell ensured the hosts crossed 160.

Hetmyer slammed two poor deliveries from Avesh for sixes while Powell slammed the first two deliveries of the last over from Arshdeep Singh for fours. The left-arm seamer came back well to dismiss Powell and ensure West Indies did not cross 170.

India vs West Indies 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 3rd T20I?

Mayers made sure West Indies put up a competitive score, hitting eight fours and four sixes in his half-century.

For India, Pandya was economical with figures of 1 for 19. Suryakumar then sealed victory for the visitors. He completely dominated the West Indies bowlers, clobbering eight fours and four sixes in his stunning 76.

Suryakumar was named Player of the Match for his stroke-filled innings.

