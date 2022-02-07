"The way they are batting, I didn't enjoy it" - Aakash Chopra criticizes West Indies' performance in the 1st ODI vs India

Aakash Chopra has expressed slight disappointment at the West Indies' batting performance in the first ODI against Team India.

The visiting Windies were bowled out for 176 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series. The underwhelming target was easily chased down by the hosts to take a 1-0 lead going into the second game on February 9 at the same venue, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Reflecting on the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the West Indian batting performance did not give him any enjoyment. He said:

"Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Kieron Pollard - the way they are batting, I didn't enjoy it. They are not playing with that much responsibility."

The former India cricketer added that the Kieron Pollard-led side were probably aiming for a massive score on a slightly spin-friendly pitch. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"They probably did not recalibrate that this is not a 300-run pitch, it is a pitch of slightly fewer runs, let's try and go there instead of going very far and you remain halfway in the path."

India Fantasy @india_fantasy Celebrations after Pollard was bowled on first ball by Chahal Celebrations after Pollard was bowled on first ball by Chahal 😍 https://t.co/MMGWKSNFG9

None of the top-order West Indian batters spent enough time in the middle. Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran and Pollard - three of the most experienced batters in their lineup - were all dismissed playing extravagant shots.

"Whoever is batting up the order needs to score runs" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra lauded Jason Holder for playing a fighting knock [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra believes Jason Holder's elevation in the batting order cannot be the solution to West Indies' batting woes. He explained:

"You can say that Jason Holder can be sent slightly up the order but sending him up the order is not the answer to the question. Whoever is batting up the order needs to score runs."

However, the reputed commentator was appreciative of the lanky all-rounder and Fabian Allen's efforts with the bat. Chopra observed:

"If you hide them, you cannot play a batter down the order. Holder was brilliant, so was Fabien but all our bowlers were good barring say a Shardul Thakur."

Also Read Article Continues below

Holder and Allen stitched together a 78-run partnership for the eighth wicket after West Indies were reduced to a score of 79/7 at one stage. The stand lent some respectability to the total, although it proved well below-par in the end.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will West Indies post a 200+ total in the 2nd ODI? Yes No 10 votes so far