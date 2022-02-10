"This Krishna is getting Prasidh" - Aakash Chopra names Prasidh Krishna as his Player of the Match for the 2nd India vs West Indies ODI

Aakash Chopra has lauded Prasidh Krishna for his outstanding spell in the second ODI between Team India and West Indies and has picked him as his Player of the Match for the encounter.

Krishna was duly chosen as the official Player of the Match for his exceptional spell of 4/12 in nine overs. The lanky pacer helped Team India defend a slightly below-par score of 237 runs as the hosts bowled out the Windies for 193.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Prasidh Krishna is becoming famous. He said:

"This Krishna is getting Prasidh, his reputation is spreading in all directions. My Player of the Match is Prasidh Krishna. Long time ago when I saw him playing for the first time, I realized the guy is fantastic."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the Karnataka speedster has all the attributes to be a successful pacer. Chopra explained:

"He has something which either you have or you don't. Either you are 6.25 to 6.5 feet tall or not, you have such a good high arm action or not, you have that pace and bounce or not. He had all of that, that's how he started."

Krishna gave Team India the upper hand by dismissing Brandon King and Darren Bravo in consecutive overs after the visitors had made a good start. He also got rid of the dangerous Nicholas Pooran before sealing the game with the dismissal of Kemar Roach.

"Prasidh Krishna has been absolutely phenomenal in the last six to 10 months" - Aakash Chopra

Prasidh Krishna has played six ODIs for Team India to date [P/C: ICC]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Krishna has shown the ability to strike blows at all stages of an ODI innings. He elaborated:

"The maturity is being seen. He has been absolutely phenomenal in the last six to ten months. He was given a different challenge this time, Rohit told him to bowl with a slightly older ball, in slight dew, he took wickets there and is taking wickets in the death overs."

The 44-year-old also believes Krishna has stolen a march over Mohammed Siraj in limited-overs cricket. Chopra observed:

"If you do man-to-man marking with Siraj, he is going slightly ahead than Siraj because a slightly better game sense is seen in white-ball cricket and is a better bowler at the death. The more I see him, my heart says that he will play well in Tests also."

Also Read Article Continues below

Prasidh Krishna has scalped 15 wickets in the six ODIs he has played for Team India thus far. Wednesday's spell was also his best effort in international cricket.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Prasidh Krishna pick up 3+ wickets in the final ODI? Yes No 7 votes so far