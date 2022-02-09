"It's too much of a luxury" - Aakash Chopra on Kuldeep Yadav replacing Shardul Thakur for the 2nd India vs West Indies ODI

Aakash Chopra believes Shardul Thakur should hold onto his spot in the Indian XI for the second ODI against West Indies and should not be replaced by either Kuldeep Yadav or Deepak Chahar.

Thakur did not have a great first ODI against the Windies and was the only Indian bowler to go wicketless. The seam-bowling all-rounder also conceded 38 runs in the seven overs he bowled in that game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra questioned whether Team India could go with a three-pronged spin attack. He elaborated:

"Can Kuldeep Yadav be played because the amount of spin that was seen in the first match, can India go with Washington Sundar, Yuzi Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav - a trio of spinners? Can Kuldeep play in place of Shardul Thakur? If the dew comes, then three spinners, it's too much of a luxury."

However, the former India opener pointed out that the strategy could prove counterproductive. Chopra reasoned:

"The thinking is not bad, but it is not going to happen. If you get to bowl first, everything is fine. If you get to bowl second, the dew will start coming and the ball will not turn. You have an option in the form of Deepak Hooda. If you want, you can get him to bowl. So I don't see Kuldeep Yadav playing in this game."

Rohit Sharma had mentioned in the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI that the team management will look to ease Yadav into the game as the latter is coming back after a long break. The left-arm wrist-spinner is unlikely to be fielded in the playing XI in the second ODI in such a scenario.

"Play Shardul Thakur today's match as well" - Aakash Chopra

Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur are fighting for the seam-bowling all-rounder's position

Aakash Chopra is also not in favor of Deepak Chahar replacing Shardul Thakur. He observed:

"What about Deepak Chahar? He was in my first lineup, to be very honest. I would have played him the first match but the team played Shardul. If you have played him, play Shardul today's match as well."

The renowned commentator highlighted that frequent changes will cause instability in the team. Chopra said:

"It will not be right, if you keep changing after one-one match, you will not be able to create good players. It is an important thing that you keep some continuity, keep some stability. So Shardul Thakur should play today's game."

Team India will likely persist with Shardul Thakur for the second ODI against the Windies. However, Yadav and Chahar may come into the mix for the final match if the hosts can seal the series on Wednesday.

Edited by Sai Krishna

