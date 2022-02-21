"He does the difficult tasks with ease" - Aakash Chopra picks Suryakumar Yadav as his Player of the Match for the 3rd India vs West Indies T20I

Aakash Chopra has picked Suryakumar Yadav as his Player of the Match for the third and final T20I between Team India and West Indies.

Yadav smoked 65 runs off just 31 deliveries and clubbed seven sixes and a solitary four in the process. His knock helped Team India reach a massive score of 184/7 and they eventually won the encounter by 17 runs.

While reviewing the match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was effusive in his praise for Yadav. He said:

"My Player of the Match is Suryakumar Yadav. What an amazing guy he is, Surya Namaskar. The ramp shot he plays, who plays like that. He is our own Indian 360-degree, AB de Villiers kind of player, he does the difficult tasks with ease when he is batting down the order."

The former India cricketer highlighted that the Mumbaikar has stood out wherever he has been asked to bat. Chopra explained:

"You expect that he will come and do well. He has hit four half-centuries and his specialty is that he has batted at Nos. 3, 4 and 5 and has scored half-centuries in all three positions. It is a difficult job but he does it well."

While Yadav has shown his prowess across batting positions, he might have cemented his spot in the Indian team at the No. 5 spot. The 31-year-old smashed 99 runs at a strike rate of 202.04 in the two matches he played at the position during the West Indies series.

"Suryakumar Yadav is not getting the opportunity to bat up the order" - Aakash Chopra

Suryakumar Yadav won both the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series awards [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra was particularly delighted with Yadav's run-scoring pace. He observed:

"He is not getting the opportunity to bat up the order. He will do well there also if he gets a chance there. Whatever runs you see from him, check the strike rate. It is close to 150."

The reputed commentator concluded by highlighting the contrast in the innings played by Yadav and Rohit Sharma. Chopra elaborated:

"I mean team before self and the brand of cricket we talk about playing, he shows it by doing it. Let's be honest, India was stuck when he came to bat. Rohit Sharma was going at a strike rate of 50 and he was going at nearly 200. So the Player of the Match has to be Suryakumar Yadav."

Suryakumar Yadav has smashed 351 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 165.56 in the 14 T20Is he has played for Team India. With his consistency and match-winning abilities, he has become an almost indispensable member of India's T20I side.

