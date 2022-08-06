IND vs WI 2022: “We have the potential to put out two or maybe even three teams” - Dinesh Karthik on tussle for slots in Indian camp

Veteran batter Dinesh Karthik has claimed that given the number of options currently available, Team India can field two or three teams. The 37-year-old is among the many players who have been given the opportunity to represent India's white-ball teams in recent times.

DK made a comeback to the T20I squad on the back of a superlative IPL 2022 season. On the other hand, youngsters like Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan and Umran Malik, among others, have made their international debut over the last few months.

The young guns have got opportunities for two reasons. One because India have been resting their big names in recent times and two because the think tank wants to try out fresh faces, with an eye on the T20 World Cup.

India are currently taking on West Indies in a five-match T20I series. Speaking ahead of game four, Karthik opened up about the competition for spots in the team. He asserted:

“Right now in the Indian team, we have the potential to put out two teams or maybe even three teams in terms of the number of players available. I don’t think many countries can boast of that.”

Admitting that a lot of players might be unlucky to miss out on the T20 World Cup, Karthik added that the 15 selected will have a massive responsibility on their shoulders. He said:

“Players who are part of the 15 (for the T20 World Cup) should realize how important and how beautiful it is to be part of this team and how proud we should be of representing our country on a world stage.”

While India have excelled in bilateral T20Is, they have failed to replicate their success in World Cups. Asked what they need to do to break the jinx, the experienced keeper-batter replied:

“There is no one thing to clinch it. You need a lot of things to be done. The process is set right in terms of batting, the intent, the bowling and the execution. You do need a little bit of luck when you go to multi-nation tournaments.”

India failed to reach the semi-finals of the previous T20 World Cup in the UAE. They went down to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches, which effectively sealed their fate in the ICC event.

“Pressure is a privilege” - Dinesh Karthik

Ever since returning to the national team, a lot has been expected of Karthik based on his exploits in the IPL. However, the Tamil Nadu batter played down the pressure of performance. He stated:

“Pressure is a privilege at this point of time. As a sportsperson, it is a given when you are playing at the higher level and when people expect certain things out of you.”

Karthik is likely to be seen in action when India face West Indies in the fourth T20I in Lauderhill on Saturday (August 6).

