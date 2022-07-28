IND vs WI 2022: "He will need to remain clear about his role" - Saba Karim on Shardul Thakur

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim is a bit confused about Shardul Thakur's role in the Indian team. The Mumbai pacer picked up seven wickets in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against West Indies to finish as the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Yuzvendra Chahal.

However, Karim feels Thakur was brought into the side to deepen Team India's batting, something that he hasn't been able to do so far. The 30-year-old scored just 10 runs in two matches and threw his wicket away in the second game where India could have all crumbled had Axar Patel not held his nerves.

Speaking on India News after the conclusion of the ODI series, here's what Saba Karim had to say about Shardul Thakur's performance:

"Although Shardul Thakur had a great series with the ball, he will need to remain clear about his role. If he is looked at as an all-rounder then he will have to contribute in both departments because of the fierce competition for spots in the team. Definitely the pool of fast bowlers we have right now is really good."

Mohammad Siraj has been a huge positive in the bowling department: Saba Karim

Saba Karim hailed Mohammad Siraj for making a brilliant comeback in white-ball cricket. The 28-year-old has been a regular in Tests, but has often been expensive in limited-overs cricket.

However, in the third ODI against England as well as in the three games against West Indies, Siraj showed that he had the ability to swing the new ball, as well as contain the batters at the death.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mohammad Siraj double wicket first over - he has been too good in the last few games, brilliant bowling. Mohammad Siraj double wicket first over - he has been too good in the last few games, brilliant bowling. https://t.co/vLYRy4suMi

On this, the 54-year-old stated:

"Siraj has been a huge positive from the bowling department. At one stage it didn't look like he would make it to the XI of India's ODI team. But he has made a comeback of sorts, swung the ball upfront and bowled great yorkers at the death and proved that he belongs here."

India's fast bowling attack was almost second-string in the ODIs against the West Indies. This shows how lethal India's depth of talent is, especially in the bowling department, something that was unheard of in the past.

