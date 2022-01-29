"I’m not too sure Jasprit Bumrah can be the captain" - former India bowling coach Bharat Arun 

Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as one of the frontrunners for India's Test team's captaincy after Virat Kohli stepped down earlier this month. However, Bharat Arun, the former bowling coach of the national side, believes the speedster shouldn't be handed leadership duties.

While speaking to News9, Arun emphasized the importance of having a batter as a captain, as he can play more matches without being rested. He pointed out that it was important to give frequent breaks to a bowler like Bumrah.

He stated that the pacer does have the acumen needed to be at the helm of the side. But it is unlikely that he will be able to play regularly across all three formats. Bharat Arun said:

“I would prefer a batsman because he can play in all three formats without being rested as much. Jasprit Bumrah is someone who has the mind to do it but then again, giving the captaincy to Bumrah … would be able to sustain all three formats all the time? That is the big question."

“Bumrah is the one bowler we have to really take care of. He needs to be given sufficient breaks between matches and series for him to stay fresh. So taking all this into account, I’m not too sure he can be the captain." he added.

It is worth mentioning that Bumrah was elevated as the ODI vice-captain for the recently concluded South Africa series. He also served as KL Rahul's deputy in the second Test against the Proteas as Virat Kohli was ruled out of the fixture due to injury.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested, while KL Rahul will be available from the second ODI and Ravindra Jadeja misses out due to injury.



#India #WestIndies #INDvWI India have announced a 18-man squad each for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies.Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested, while KL Rahul will be available from the second ODI and Ravindra Jadeja misses out due to injury. India have announced a 18-man squad each for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies.Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested, while KL Rahul will be available from the second ODI and Ravindra Jadeja misses out due to injury.#India #WestIndies #INDvWI https://t.co/etxSh6bHS1

"Rohit Sharma is a very astute captain" - Bharat Arun on his choice for India's Test captain

Arun has backed Rohit Sharma to do well as the captain of the Indian test team. He mentioned that the star batter has proved his prowess as leader on several occasions.

He also suggested that Sharma has got the best of the the players. The ex-India bowling coach reckons that the 34-year-old could be the ideal choice, with Kohli relinquishing his captaincy.

He said:

"It has to be someone who can look at it rationally, as to what can be done for this team to get better. I think yes, Rohit Sharma is there, he’s a very astute captain who has proved it wherever he has captained. He’s got the best out of the players and since Virat has given up the captaincy, Rohit with his experience is one of the best captains.”

Sharma is set to return to cricketing action with India's impending home series against the West Indies. He will lead the side in the three-match ODI series and the subsequent T20I series, while KL Rahul has been appointed vice-captain.

Edited by Aditya Singh