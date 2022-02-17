"Indian team looks a lot stronger when Virat Kohli is getting runs" - Saba Karim 

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes Virat Kohli's batting form is crucial for the team. He said that India look a stronger side when the star batter scores big runs consistently.

The cricketer-turned-commentator made these remarks on the YouTube channel Khelneeti. Karim highlighted how Kohli has added the cut and the pull shots to his arsenal to maintain a healthy strike rate in T20 cricket.

The 54-year-old pointed out that, as Kohli is not a power-hitter, he needs to use those strokes to keep the scoreboard ticking in the shortest format, especially after the powerplay. Saba Karim elaborated in this regard:

"Virat Kohli has added shots like cut and sweep, as he wants to improve his strike rate in T20Is. He is not a power-hitter, and hence needs to rely on such strokes. He needs to score runs now. The Indian team looks a lot stronger when he is getting runs."

Kohli was dismissed cheaply in the T20I series opener against the West Indies in Kolkata on Wednesday. The right-handed batter managed 17 runs from 13 deliveries before he was caught at long-off off Fabian Allen.

"Rishabh Pant has the talent and the potential, but needs clarity to convert that" - Saba Karim

Apart from Kohli, Rishabh Pant also failed to make an impact with the bat, as he was sent packing by Sheldon Cottrell for just eight. Nevertheless, Saba Karim is hopeful of the left-hander excelling at the number 4 position in the future.

Saba Karim said that Pant has scored runs while batting at number 4 for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. He feels the batter could do well at that spot in international cricket too if he plays with a clear approach. Karim added:

"Rishabh Pant has done well at number 4 for the Dehli Capitals. I believe that he can achieve the same success in that position in international cricket as well."

"But there needs to be clarity in the approach, otherwise, it becomes difficult to be consistent. The same seems to be happening in Pant's case. He has the talent and the potential, but that clarity is needed to convert that."

It is worth mentioning that Pant was asked to open the batting in the second ODI against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, where he scored 18 off 34 deliveries. However, he was drafted back into the middle order for the next game.

The 2nd T20I between India and West Indies will be played on Friday (February 18) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

