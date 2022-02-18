“Instead of Bhuvi, Team India can play Mohammed Siraj” - Saba Karim suggests 1 change for 2nd T20I 

Saba Karim feels Team India need a genuinely quick fast bowler in the team to add teeth to the attack. According to the former wicketkeeper, since Deepak Chahar has impressed as a swing bowler, India must try Mohammed Siraj instead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, whose bowling style is similar to Chahar's.

Team India played both Bhuvneshwar and Chahar in the first T20I against the West Indies. While the former returned with figures of 1 for 31, Chahar claimed 1 for 28.

Discussing the team’s bowling options ahead of the second T20I, Karim suggested one change. Speaking on the Khelneeti podcast, he said:

“A genuinely quick bowler in their playing XI will make Team India’s bowling attack look complete. You need all kinds of bowlers to cover all the bases. With Deepak Chahar there as a swing bowler, instead of Bhuvi, India can play Mohammed Siraj. They also have Harshal Patel, who has excellent variations. This will make the bowling look a lot more stronger.”

The 54-year-old pointed out that Team India need to make the desired changes in the bowling attack, keeping the T20 World Cup in mind. He elaborated:

“Every side needs bowlers who can bowl in the powerplay, middle overs and at the death as well. Harshal mostly bowls in the middle and end overs. So you need wicket-taking bowlers in the powerplay. Even at the World Cup, bowlers with speeds in the region of 140 kph achieved success. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are examples. Bowlers with good pace should be given chances and developed.”

Apart from Siraj, India also have pacer Avesh Khan in the T20 squad, who is yet to make his debut.

“The surprise element is missing in Bhuvi’s game” - Nikhil Chopra on Team India pacer’s ineffectiveness

Former off-spinner Nikhil Chopra also shared similar views to Karim on Team India’s bowling attack.

He backed Chahar over Bhuvneshwar as the side’s swing bowler. The 48-year-old stated:

“Without any disrespect to Bhuvneshwar, considering that T20 is a power game, India need an out-and-out fast bowler who can hit the bat hard. Deepak Chahar is swinging the ball a lot more, similar to what Bhuvneshwar Kumar used to do 10 years back. We definitely need another fast bowler in the team, who is genuinely quick.”

Analyzing Bhuvneshwar’s struggles in recent times, he added:

“Bhuvneshwar has pulled back his length a little bit and is not able to move the ball. The surprise element is missing in Bhuvi’s game. And since we are preparing for the World Cup, this is the right time to try someone else and give those bowlers enough chances to prove themselves.”

Bhuvneshwar began with a wicket in the first over in the opening T20I, but wasn’t as effective afterwards.

