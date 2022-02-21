“India will need to sort out this problem” - Rajkumar Sharma points out big concern for Men in Blue ahead of T20 World Cup

Team India may have beaten West Indies 3-0 in the T20I series at home. However, according to Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, the opening remains a big concern for the Men in Blue.

India got off to a good start with the bat in the first T20I, courtesy of Rohit Sharma’s blazing 19-ball 40. However, they failed to utilize the powerplay in the remaining two games. The team’s inability to get off to a quick start hurt them in last year’s T20 World Cup as well.

Discussing the side’s woes at the start of the innings, Sharma admitted on the Khelneeti podcast:

“Opening is a concern for India. Rohit and whoever opens with him, whether it is KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan or Shikhar Dhawan, need to ensure the team scores at least 50 runs in six overs. If you are not able to cash in over powerplays, then your World Cup preparations will not be complete. The cricket in that event is going to be very competitive. India will need to sort out this problem.”

BCCI @BCCI #TeamIndia are now No.1 in the ICC Men's T20I Team rankings #TeamIndia are now No.1 in the ICC Men's T20I Team rankings 🎉🎉 https://t.co/3LeMLGOtD3

The 56-year-old, however, was pleased with the team’s batting effort in the end overs. Praising the duo of Suryakumar Kumar and Venkatesh Iyer, he added:

“Suryakumar and Venkatesh Iyer are making up for Hardik Pandya’s absence to quite an extent. And I believe, if Hardik Pandya comes back, India’s finishing department will become very strong.”

Suryakumar was named Player of the Series for hammering 107 runs at a strike rate of 194.55 in three T20Is against West Indies. Iyer, on the other hand, contributed 92 runs at a strike rate of 184.

“Don’t think anyone in India bowls better at the death” - Rajkumar Sharma hails Harshal Patel

After Suryakumar and Iyer sizzled with the bat, pacer Harshal Patel claimed three wickets to scuttle West Indies’ challenge on Sunday.

Praising the medium-pacer, Sharma said:

“The way he has been performing, Harshal Patel has emerged as a top contender to be among India’s first-choice pacers. Apart from his bowling, he is a useful batter and a good fielder. He can actually be considered an all-rounder. I don’t think anyone in India bowls better than him at the death.”

Harshal ended up with excellent figures of 3 for 22 from his four overs as the West Indies were held to 167 for 9 in a chase of 185.

