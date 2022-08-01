IND vs WI 2022: "Teams keep hurting us" - Nicholas Pooran on WI's poor slog overs bowling

West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran has shed light on the team's death bowling woes in recent times. The Men in Maroon conceded 52 runs in the last four overs in the first T20I against India on Friday (July 29) in Trinidad.

The Windies bowling unit, led by Jason Holder, almost had India on the ropes with wickets at regular intervals. However, the side failed to capitalize as Dinesh Karthik scored at will in the final overs, ending with an unbeaten 41 off 19 deliveries to take India to an above-par total of 190. The extra runs hurt the hosts as they had to go for the kill from the word go with the bat and lost quick wickets in the process.

Speaking about the team's death bowling concerns, Pooran said ahead of the second T20I in St.Kitts:

“That’s something we’ve been trying to correct for the longest while, and teams keep hurting us at the back end. As a group, we understand that, and we’re trying our best to come up with different ways to be better at the death."

The death bowling responsibilities in the series opener were handed to the duo of Obed McCoy and Jason Holder. Despite beginning on a promising note, they leaked 36 runs in the last two overs to change the complexion of the match.

"We know as a group we need to bowl better at the death" - Nicholas Pooran

West Indies are missing the services of Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo when it comes to bowling at the death. The Caribbean side are likely set to continue with Jason Holder and Obed McCoy as the death bowlers, with other options coming in the form of Keemo Paul and Dominic Drakes.

Claiming that the team will look to experiment with combinations and approaches in the slog overs, Pooran said:

“We know as a group we need to bowl better at the death, but we have some games here and we can experiment with who are we going to try at the death and what are we trying to do at the death."

West Indies will take on India in the second T20I of the five-match series at St.Kitts later today (August 1). The Men in Blue currently hold a 1-0 lead in the series courtesy of their comprehensive win in Trinidad.

