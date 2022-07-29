IND vs WI 2022: "The Indians can play spin really well, but they still get out against spin as well"  - Nicholas Pooran feels Team India's batting is a double-edged sword  

West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran acknowledged India's prowess against spin bowling but also mentioned their tendency to lose wickets against the tweakers. The Men in Blue are set to compete in a five-match T20I series against West Indies, having recently won the ODI series 3-0.

The visitors have struggled against spin bowling in the shortest format of late. The last time India faced the Windies in the shortest format, the batters were troubled by Roston Chase, who ended the series with six wickets with an economy of 5.92.

Stating that he expects big things from West Indies spin twins Hayden Walsh Jr. and Akeal Hosein, Pooran said ahead of the first T20I in Trinidad:

"Yes, the Indians can play spin really well, but they still get out against spin as well. From my side, I will not be putting pressure on Akeal and Hayden, just want them to express themselves and enjoy the game and I believe they can do some special things for this team."

In the absence of the likes of Gudakesh Motie and Fabien Allen for the series, the spin-bowling duties will be on the shoulders of Hosein and Walsh Jr. The duo did not have a good outing in the recently concluded ODI series, but will be hoping to make some impact in the five T20Is.

"We definitely want to work on getting wickets with the new ball" - Nicholas Pooran

The Windies are on a high having secured a 2-0 win over Bangladesh in the T20I series earlier this month. They will now be looking to rattle the visitors as part of their preparations for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The team will have the services of Jason Holder, who will be crucial with the new ball. The all-rounder had missed the first two ODIs after testing positive for COVID-19.

Speaking on the areas that the team will have to focus on in the upcoming series, Pooran said:

"We definitely want to work on getting wickets with the new ball, bowling at the death, and also from a batting perspective continue to utilize that powerplay and form partnerships that can win us games."

West Indies will take on India in the first T20I of the series later today (July 29) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

